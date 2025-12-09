- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLD
|-3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLD
|-268
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Ultimate Gold Snipper
Ultimate Gold Snipper is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.
It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules.
Supported Settings
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)
- Timeframe: M15 - M30
- Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based
- Single Order Trading: Yes
- Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent)
- Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset
- Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)
Key Functional Components
1. Position Control
Ultimate Gold Snipper executes one trade at a time. It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage strategies. Entries and exits operate through fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels configured in the inputs.
2. Risk Handling
Traders can choose fixed-lot or percentage-based risk. The EA maintains controlled exposure and avoids placing orders during abnormally high spreads.
3. Data-Driven Logic
The EA processes recent price behaviour and internal patterns to identify valid trade setups. No external APIs, online AI engines, or third-party signals are used. All logic runs fully inside MT5.
4. Execution Module
- Monitors spread & trading conditions before sending orders
- Re-evaluates market structure after each position closes
- May temporarily stop entry during high volatility phases based on filters
How to Start
-
Attach Ultimate Gold Snipper to an XAUUSD chart (M15).
-
Set your preferred risk mode in Inputs.
-
Enable algo-trading in MT5.
-
The EA will begin scanning the market and operate according to its internal rules.
Usage Notes
- Trading frequency varies; some days may have no trades depending on market structure.
- Performance can vary based on spreads, VPS stability, and broker execution speed.
- Testing different parameter sets in MT5 strategy tester is strongly recommended before live use.
Price
Ultimate Gold Snipper — $30000 USD
Before Purchasing
- Monitor the EA over a reasonable period.
- Understand that market conditions change and no EA trades continuously.
- Run multiple backtests to identify the best settings for your broker.
