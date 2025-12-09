SegnaliSezioni
Premananth R

Ultimate Gold Snipper

0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -4%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
48
Profit Trade:
41 (85.41%)
Loss Trade:
7 (14.58%)
Best Trade:
2.84 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.44 USD
Profitto lordo:
49.82 USD (4 966 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-52.36 USD (5 234 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (19.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
19.54 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
24.61%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.44%
Ultimo trade:
52 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
48
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.15
Long Trade:
16 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
32 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.95
Profitto previsto:
-0.05 USD
Profitto medio:
1.22 USD
Perdita media:
-7.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-9.44 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.44 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-3.84%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.19 USD
Massimale:
17.29 USD (21.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
21.89% (17.29 USD)
Per equità:
16.78% (11.94 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD -268
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.84 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.44 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Ultimate Gold Snipper

Ultimate Gold Snipper is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.

It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules.

Supported Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)
  • Timeframe: M15 - M30
  • Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based
  • Single Order Trading: Yes
  • Minimum Deposit: 100 USD (or equivalent)
  • Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset
  • Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control 


Ultimate Gold Snipper executes one trade at a time. It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage strategies. Entries and exits operate through fixed stop-loss and take-profit levels configured in the inputs.


2. Risk Handling 


Traders can choose fixed-lot or percentage-based risk. The EA maintains controlled exposure and avoids placing orders during abnormally high spreads.


3. Data-Driven Logic


The EA processes recent price behaviour and internal patterns to identify valid trade setups. No external APIs, online AI engines, or third-party signals are used. All logic runs fully inside MT5.


4. Execution Module

  • Monitors spread & trading conditions before sending orders
  • Re-evaluates market structure after each position closes
  • May temporarily stop entry during high volatility phases based on filters

How to Start

  1. Attach Ultimate Gold Snipper to an XAUUSD chart (M15).

  2. Set your preferred risk mode in Inputs.

  3. Enable algo-trading in MT5.

  4. The EA will begin scanning the market and operate according to its internal rules.

Usage Notes

  • Trading frequency varies; some days may have no trades depending on market structure.
  • Performance can vary based on spreads, VPS stability, and broker execution speed.
  • Testing different parameter sets in MT5 strategy tester is strongly recommended before live use.

Price

Ultimate Gold Snipper — $30000 USD

Before Purchasing

  • Monitor the EA over a reasonable period.
  • Understand that market conditions change and no EA trades continuously.
  • Run multiple backtests to identify the best settings for your broker.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.09 14:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 14:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
