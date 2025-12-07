SegnaliSezioni
Rabiatu Yusuf Mohammed

XAUGoldHybridPro

Rabiatu Yusuf Mohammed
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
FxPro-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
69
Profit Trade:
25 (36.23%)
Loss Trade:
44 (63.77%)
Best Trade:
201.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-203.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
658.10 USD (381 302 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 404.13 USD (180 502 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (107.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
270.50 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.86
Long Trade:
45 (65.22%)
Short Trade:
24 (34.78%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.47
Profitto previsto:
-10.81 USD
Profitto medio:
26.32 USD
Perdita media:
-31.91 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-160.96 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-864.16 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
757.22 USD
Massimale:
864.16 USD (281.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 50
#USNDAQ100 6
BITCOIN 6
USDJPY 4
GBPJPY 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD -756
#USNDAQ100 -5
BITCOIN 16
USDJPY -5
GBPJPY 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD -31K
#USNDAQ100 -19K
BITCOIN 250K
USDJPY -796
GBPJPY 635
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +201.60 USD
Worst Trade: -203 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +107.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -160.96 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FxPro-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 25
FBS-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 53
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 37
ICMarkets-MT5
0.09 × 34
FxPro-MT5
0.48 × 553
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
0.57 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
1.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
3.00 × 2
Swissquote-Server
3.91 × 11
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 1
VTBForex-Core
7.00 × 1
PROFITGroup-Server
19.00 × 1
This system trades only XAUUSD (Gold).
It follows the main trend on the higher time frame and looks for clean breakout setups on the lower time frame.
If the market conditions aren’t good, it simply doesn’t trade.

Risk is kept small by using a clear stop loss, limiting how many trades can happen in a day, and avoiding high-risk methods like martingale or grid.
Only one trade is taken at a time. Part of the profit is taken early, and the rest is protected with a trailing stop so gains aren’t lost.

The goal is steady, controlled growth, not trying to force big wins or overtrade.
It’s built to stay safe, avoid bad conditions, and grow the account slowly and consistently.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.07 23:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
