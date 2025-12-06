SegnaliSezioni
Chakrit Saloyram

ChaTY168

Chakrit Saloyram
0 recensioni
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 253%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
653
Profit Trade:
346 (52.98%)
Loss Trade:
307 (47.01%)
Best Trade:
331.10 USD
Worst Trade:
-199.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
11 360.66 USD (180 271 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 285.52 USD (129 408 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (407.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
758.45 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
160
Tempo di attesa medio:
29 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.82
Long Trade:
346 (52.99%)
Short Trade:
307 (47.01%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
4.71 USD
Profitto medio:
32.83 USD
Perdita media:
-26.99 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
22 (-244.75 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-760.70 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
146.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
24.66 USD
Massimale:
1 090.40 USD (41.29%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
43.47% (1 090.40 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 653
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 51K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +331.10 USD
Worst Trade: -199 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +407.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -244.75 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EightcapGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Dear prospective Copy Traders,

I am ChaTY168 ig : ty_chakiss , a dedicated Full-Time Trader based in Thailand, who has committed over 5 full years exclusively to trading XAUUSD (Gold).


🎯 Why Should You Copy This Signal?

  • Ultimate Specialization (XAUUSD Focus): For the past 5 years, my entire focus has been on one pair: XAUUSD (Gold). Observing and documenting its behavior across all market conditions has given me a deep, inherent understanding of its "rhythm and personality," making my trading decisions highly intuitive and informed.

  • The Main Portfolio (Real Commitment): The Copy Trade signal you are following is my primary trading account, not a secondary or experimental portfolio. This demonstrates my full confidence and commitment to my strategy and ensures that I treat every trade with the utmost seriousness.

  • Clear Compounding Target: We aim for sustainable growth with a daily target of 5% per day using the power of Compounding. This approach is designed to grow your portfolio steadily over the long term. (Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Please manage your risk responsibly.)

  • Trading as a Profession: As a Full-Time Trader based in Thailand, I have the necessary time and concentration to continuously monitor the market and manage all trades effectively.


💡 Our Strategy (Added Value)

My strategy primarily focuses on Technical Analysis blended with reading the market's Sentiment. Crucially, I prioritize Rigorous Risk Management in every single order. A clear Stop Loss is defined for all positions to protect the capital of every follower.


🔥 Ready to grow your portfolio alongside the King of Assets (Gold)?

Click to Follow (Copy) Today and let's achieve that 5% daily growth target together!


Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved before investing and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.06 23:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 23:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 23:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
