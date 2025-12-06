- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|653
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|51K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EightcapGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.67 × 868
Dear prospective Copy Traders,
I am ChaTY168 ig : ty_chakiss , a dedicated Full-Time Trader based in Thailand, who has committed over 5 full years exclusively to trading XAUUSD (Gold).
🎯 Why Should You Copy This Signal?
-
Ultimate Specialization (XAUUSD Focus): For the past 5 years, my entire focus has been on one pair: XAUUSD (Gold). Observing and documenting its behavior across all market conditions has given me a deep, inherent understanding of its "rhythm and personality," making my trading decisions highly intuitive and informed.
-
The Main Portfolio (Real Commitment): The Copy Trade signal you are following is my primary trading account, not a secondary or experimental portfolio. This demonstrates my full confidence and commitment to my strategy and ensures that I treat every trade with the utmost seriousness.
-
Clear Compounding Target: We aim for sustainable growth with a daily target of 5% per day using the power of Compounding. This approach is designed to grow your portfolio steadily over the long term. (Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Please manage your risk responsibly.)
-
Trading as a Profession: As a Full-Time Trader based in Thailand, I have the necessary time and concentration to continuously monitor the market and manage all trades effectively.
💡 Our Strategy (Added Value)
My strategy primarily focuses on Technical Analysis blended with reading the market's Sentiment. Crucially, I prioritize Rigorous Risk Management in every single order. A clear Stop Loss is defined for all positions to protect the capital of every follower.
🔥 Ready to grow your portfolio alongside the King of Assets (Gold)?
Click to Follow (Copy) Today and let's achieve that 5% daily growth target together!
Risk Warning: Trading involves substantial risk. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved before investing and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.