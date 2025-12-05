SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator
Jeffrey Valentino

XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator

Jeffrey Valentino
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
36
Profit Trade:
35 (97.22%)
Loss Trade:
1 (2.78%)
Best Trade:
8.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
51.28 USD (2 355 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-14.42 USD (581 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (38.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
38.03 USD (32)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.45
Attività di trading:
15.74%
Massimo carico di deposito:
49.76%
Ultimo trade:
41 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
36
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
3.10
Long Trade:
34 (94.44%)
Short Trade:
2 (5.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.56
Profitto previsto:
1.02 USD
Profitto medio:
1.47 USD
Perdita media:
-14.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-11.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-11.71 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
7.81%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.12 USD
Massimale:
11.89 USD (2.34%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.32% (11.78 USD)
Per equità:
17.25% (87.08 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 37
EURUSD 0
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
EURUSD 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.42 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 32
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +38.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -11.71 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.48 × 93
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 4
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
TickmillUK-Live
0.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.89 × 4911
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 463
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
Exness-MT5Real3
1.51 × 67
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.68 × 19
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.70 × 600
106 più
Tired of flashy signals that blow accounts? Welcome to XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator – a disciplined, high-precision XAUUSD scalping strategy built for consistent growth in 2025 and beyond.

What you get:

  • Pure Gold (XAUUSD) focus – no distractions, no random pairs
  • Smooth, professional equity curve with strong recovery factor
  • Aggressive yet controlled drawdown – we respect risk
  • Active trailing system that locks profits on big moves
  • Smart multi-layer filtering (price action + momentum + volatility guards)
  • One of the cleanest Gold performances you’ll see on MQL5

Minimum recommended deposit: $300 (0.01 lots) Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended Account type: Any (Raw/ECN preferred for tight spreads)

This is not gambling. This is not a martingale. This is institutional-grade Gold scalping refined over years of live trading.

Join the few who trade Gold the right way. Limited slots available – serious investors only.

Welcome aboard. Let’s print together in 2025. See you on the leaderboards.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 13:26
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 04:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.08 04:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.05 23:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 23:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 23:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 23:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 23:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
XAUUSD Gold Scalper Dominator
30USD al mese
8%
0
0
USD
509
USD
1
91%
36
97%
16%
3.55
1.02
USD
17%
1:200
