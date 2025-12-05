SegnaliSezioni
GREEN TEA
Thi Mai Lien Dinh

GREEN TEA

Thi Mai Lien Dinh
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real8
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
84
Profit Trade:
60 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
24 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
77.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-48.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 571.40 USD (298 961 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-462.08 USD (223 556 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (321.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
321.35 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.59
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
82
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
9.34
Long Trade:
26 (30.95%)
Short Trade:
58 (69.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.40
Profitto previsto:
13.21 USD
Profitto medio:
26.19 USD
Perdita media:
-19.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-72.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-72.41 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
24.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.89 USD
Massimale:
118.81 USD (4.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAGUSD 51
XAUUSD 17
BTCUSD 6
USOIL 4
USDJPY 4
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAGUSD 1K
XAUUSD 109
BTCUSD 19
USOIL -2
USDJPY 17
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAGUSD 8.8K
XAUUSD 30K
BTCUSD -21K
USOIL -50
USDJPY 664
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +77.55 USD
Worst Trade: -49 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +321.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -72.41 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 4
FXView-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.45 × 137
Exness-MT5Real15
1.00 × 66
Weltrade-Real
1.71 × 7
Exness-MT5Real12
2.38 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.05 × 62
Exness-MT5Real
5.13 × 15
RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
9.50 × 12
Exness-MT5Real7
11.78 × 68
Exness-MT5Real8
12.01 × 4325
Bybit-Live
12.33 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 8
13.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
15.63 × 24
Exness-MT5Real28
17.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
20.34 × 38
Exness-MT5Real6
21.80 × 5
Strategy Overview
This strategy focuses on short-term trading and actively monitoring market volatility to capture consistent profit opportunities. Risk is controlled through position sizing, careful entry timing, and disciplined trade management. 

Performance Target
• Monthly profit target: 20–30%
• Controlled drawdown through strict risk exposure limits
• Designed for stable, sustainable growth

Trading Style
• Short-term entries following volatility and trend micro-patterns
• Positions managed manually based on real-time market conditions
• Flexible holding time, including overnight positions when appropriate
•This strategy is ideal for investors who want stable monthly returns with a professional and adaptive trading approach.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.05 04:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
