- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
84
Profit Trade:
60 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
24 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
77.55 USD
Worst Trade:
-48.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 571.40 USD (298 961 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-462.08 USD (223 556 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (321.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
321.35 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.59
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
82
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
9.34
Long Trade:
26 (30.95%)
Short Trade:
58 (69.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.40
Profitto previsto:
13.21 USD
Profitto medio:
26.19 USD
Perdita media:
-19.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-72.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-72.41 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
24.62%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.89 USD
Massimale:
118.81 USD (4.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|51
|XAUUSD
|17
|BTCUSD
|6
|USOIL
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAGUSD
|1K
|XAUUSD
|109
|BTCUSD
|19
|USOIL
|-2
|USDJPY
|17
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAGUSD
|8.8K
|XAUUSD
|30K
|BTCUSD
|-21K
|USOIL
|-50
|USDJPY
|664
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +77.55 USD
Worst Trade: -49 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +321.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -72.41 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Strategy Overview
This strategy focuses on short-term trading and actively monitoring market volatility to capture consistent profit opportunities. Risk is controlled through position sizing, careful entry timing, and disciplined trade management.
Performance Target
• Monthly profit target: 20–30%
• Controlled drawdown through strict risk exposure limits
• Designed for stable, sustainable growth
Trading Style
• Short-term entries following volatility and trend micro-patterns
• Positions managed manually based on real-time market conditions
• Flexible holding time, including overnight positions when appropriate
•This strategy is ideal for investors who want stable monthly returns with a professional and adaptive trading approach.
