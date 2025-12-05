SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Perfect Momentum
Teoh Kheng Swee

Perfect Momentum

Teoh Kheng Swee
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
ValutradesSeychelles-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6
Profit Trade:
5 (83.33%)
Loss Trade:
1 (16.67%)
Best Trade:
4.16 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
14.45 USD (1 473 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.92 USD (286 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (13.52 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
13.52 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.79
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
3.95
Long Trade:
5 (83.33%)
Short Trade:
1 (16.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.95
Profitto previsto:
1.92 USD
Profitto medio:
2.89 USD
Perdita media:
-2.92 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-2.92 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.92 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
20.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.99 USD
Massimale:
2.92 USD (5.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.16 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.52 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.92 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ValutradesSeychelles-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

RoboForex-ECN
2.32 × 47
XMGlobal-Real 2
14.60 × 15
Dear Investors,


Perfect Momentum is a signal that traded Gold Pair (XAUUSD) with 15 min time frame. 

It has low frequency trading (1 week about 4-7 trades) with high profits per trade (Please refer trading history). 

It has dynamic stoploss and take profits feature and it did not use any martingale, grid, averaging or any dangerous technique that can wipe out account balance. 


Thank you and Regards.  Wish you all the best in earning profits. 

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.05 01:20
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 01:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 01:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
