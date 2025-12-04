- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
BrakeAI -
Professional Gold trading signal based on 6+ years of research and rigorous backtesting. Our strategy captures momentum moves in XAUUSD with high accuracy through:
✅ Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation (M5, M15, H1, H4)
✅ Strict Entry Filters for high-probability setups only
✅ Dynamic Risk Management with position sizing
✅ Professional Trade Management (SL, TP, Trailing Stop)
✅ Automated Execution - Set and forget
Key Features
🎯 High Win Rate
73%+ win rate maintained across 6+ years of backtesting with consistent profitability.
📈 Trend-Following
Optimized for Gold's bullish long-term characteristics. Captures major trends while filtering noise.
🛡️ Risk-First Approach
- Risk-based position sizing
- Automatic stop loss & take profit
- Daily loss limit protection
- Maximum drawdown controls
⚙️ Fully Automated
- No chart watching required
- 24/5 automatic execution
- Recovery mechanism on restart
- Emotion-free trading
Trading Specifications
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1
Trading Days: Tuesday - Friday
Max Trades/Day: 1-2