Windra Swastika

BrakeAI

Windra Swastika
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 15
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

BrakeAI 

Professional Gold trading signal based on 6+ years of research and rigorous backtesting. Our strategy captures momentum moves in XAUUSD with high accuracy through:

Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation (M5, M15, H1, H4)
Strict Entry Filters for high-probability setups only
Dynamic Risk Management with position sizing
Professional Trade Management (SL, TP, Trailing Stop)
Automated Execution - Set and forget


Key Features

🎯 High Win Rate

73%+ win rate maintained across 6+ years of backtesting with consistent profitability.

📈 Trend-Following

Optimized for Gold's bullish long-term characteristics. Captures major trends while filtering noise.

🛡️ Risk-First Approach

  • Risk-based position sizing
  • Automatic stop loss & take profit
  • Daily loss limit protection
  • Maximum drawdown controls

⚙️ Fully Automated

  • No chart watching required
  • 24/5 automatic execution
  • Recovery mechanism on restart
  • Emotion-free trading

Trading Specifications

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1
Trading Days: Tuesday - Friday
Max Trades/Day: 1-2


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.04 09:58
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 09:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 09:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
