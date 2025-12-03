SegnaliSezioni
Donaldson Rassolim Filho

Donaldson R F

Donaldson Rassolim Filho
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 20%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
39
Profit Trade:
29 (74.35%)
Loss Trade:
10 (25.64%)
Best Trade:
1.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
21.14 USD (2 170 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-10.93 USD (1 090 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (4.55 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.07 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.26
Attività di trading:
72.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.77%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
40
Tempo di attesa medio:
30 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.51
Long Trade:
17 (43.59%)
Short Trade:
22 (56.41%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.93
Profitto previsto:
0.26 USD
Profitto medio:
0.73 USD
Perdita media:
-1.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-1.79 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3.53 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
20.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.01 USD
Massimale:
4.06 USD (6.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.91% (4.06 USD)
Per equità:
2.48% (1.47 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
NZDCAD 2
GBPUSD 2
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 12
NZDCAD 1
GBPUSD -4
AUDNZD 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
NZDCAD 140
GBPUSD -351
AUDNZD 72
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.77 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4.55 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.79 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.25 × 8
itexsys-Platform
0.43 × 7
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
Exness-MT5Real3
0.60 × 25
VTMarkets-Live
0.67 × 128
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.72 × 5597
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.88 × 5570
Exness-MT5Real8
0.93 × 902
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.00 × 21
LiteFinance-MT5
1.00 × 1
134 più
This signal was developed for both MT4 and MT5, designed especially for traders who are just starting out. The strategy focuses on taking small, consistent profits on each trade. Losses, when they occur, tend to be slightly larger than the individual gains, but they are recovered quickly through a series of consecutive profitable trades. The goal is to keep the account in steady, long-term growth.

The profit expectation is strong when the market behaves within normal conditions. Unfortunately, today’s markets can often be chaotic. During periods of high risk or major global shifts, the strategy naturally opens fewer trades, prioritizing safety and capital preservation.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.03 09:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Donaldson R F
30USD al mese
20%
0
0
USD
60
USD
1
100%
39
74%
72%
1.93
0.26
USD
7%
1:500
Copia

