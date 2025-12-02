SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Nimble Nomads BTC Sniper
Tuan Long Vu

Nimble Nomads BTC Sniper

Tuan Long Vu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 15%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
8 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
11.85 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
20.81 USD (206 355 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (20.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
20.81 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.71
Attività di trading:
10.67%
Massimo carico di deposito:
83.47%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Short Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
2.60 USD
Profitto medio:
2.60 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
15.23%
Algo trading:
12%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
15.98% (23.97 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 7
XAUUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 21
XAUUSD 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 206K
XAUUSD 17
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.85 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Recommended Forex broker: 
TMGM: https://portal.tmgm.com/register?node=MjEzNDM4&amp;language=en

OPEN LIVE ACCOUNT
MT5 | 1:500 Leverage


My strategy : CUT LOSSES, KEEP YOUR MONEY SAFE, AND GROWING.

I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.

Safety first: I DO NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods.


Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well but you must select MT5 as the platform when purchasing your Funded Accounts for copy trading to work.

Get funded with Hola Prime:

Get funded with SeacrestFunded:

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.06 21:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.06 20:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 20:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 20:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 19:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 19:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 19:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 19:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 19:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.