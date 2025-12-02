- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
19
Profit Trade:
16 (84.21%)
Loss Trade:
3 (15.79%)
Best Trade:
73.94 USD
Worst Trade:
-149.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
492.23 USD (20 184 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-359.80 USD (21 489 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (105.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
221.04 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
45.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
128.84%
Ultimo trade:
17 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.88
Long Trade:
2 (10.53%)
Short Trade:
17 (89.47%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
6.97 USD
Profitto medio:
30.76 USD
Perdita media:
-119.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-149.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-149.80 USD (1)
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
149.80 USD (2.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.00% (149.80 USD)
Per equità:
40.00% (988.94 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|103
|GBPUSD
|11
|USDCHF
|18
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD
|36
|USDCHF
|48
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +73.94 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +105.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -149.80 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 4
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
NgelPartners-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 2
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 9
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.00 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
RoyalPlatforms-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 9
|
QuantixFS-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 2
With many years of professional trading experience, I specialize in developing and executing disciplined strategies across gold and major forex markets. My approach is built on strict risk management, consistent execution, and data-driven decision-making. In addition to discretionary market expertise, I leverage advanced algorithmic trading (EA) systems to enhance efficiency, remove emotional bias, and capture high-probability opportunities around the clock. My trading framework emphasizes capital preservation, controlled exposure, and stable long-term growth. By combining professional market insight with robust automated systems, I aim to deliver a strategy that is transparent, reliable, and optimized for consistent performance in both trending and volatile market conditions.
