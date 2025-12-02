SegnaliSezioni
Qingsong Lin

TitanEdge Fund

Qingsong Lin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 6%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
19
Profit Trade:
16 (84.21%)
Loss Trade:
3 (15.79%)
Best Trade:
73.94 USD
Worst Trade:
-149.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
492.23 USD (20 184 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-359.80 USD (21 489 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (105.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
221.04 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
45.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
128.84%
Ultimo trade:
17 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.88
Long Trade:
2 (10.53%)
Short Trade:
17 (89.47%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
6.97 USD
Profitto medio:
30.76 USD
Perdita media:
-119.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-149.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-149.80 USD (1)
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
149.80 USD (2.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.00% (149.80 USD)
Per equità:
40.00% (988.94 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
GBPUSD 1
USDCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 103
GBPUSD 11
USDCHF 18
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -1.4K
GBPUSD 36
USDCHF 48
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +73.94 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +105.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -149.80 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 4
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 2
AM-Live2
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CedarLLC-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
NgelPartners-Live
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 5
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 2
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 9
XM.COM-Real 17
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 2
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
RoyalPlatforms-Real
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 4
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 9
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
403 più
With many years of professional trading experience, I specialize in developing and executing disciplined strategies across gold and major forex markets. My approach is built on strict risk management, consistent execution, and data-driven decision-making. In addition to discretionary market expertise, I leverage advanced algorithmic trading (EA) systems to enhance efficiency, remove emotional bias, and capture high-probability opportunities around the clock. My trading framework emphasizes capital preservation, controlled exposure, and stable long-term growth. By combining professional market insight with robust automated systems, I aim to deliver a strategy that is transparent, reliable, and optimized for consistent performance in both trending and volatile market conditions.
2025.12.02 13:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 12:03
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 12:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 12:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
