AYDIN DEMIREL

Taurus79MT5

AYDIN DEMIREL
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
184.20 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
491.83 USD (180 641 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.46 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (491.83 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
491.83 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.92
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.87%
Ultimo trade:
21 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3509.79
Long Trade:
4 (40.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (60.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1069.20
Profitto previsto:
49.18 USD
Profitto medio:
49.18 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
5.77%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.14 USD
Massimale:
0.14 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.14 USD)
Per equità:
2.93% (264.51 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 4
XAUUSD 3
BTCUSD 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC 90
XAUUSD 145
BTCUSD 256
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC 9.7K
XAUUSD 7.2K
BTCUSD 164K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +184.20 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +491.83 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.88 × 6151
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
66 più
Recommended trading:

  • Min. capital: 5000 $
  • Leverage: 1/100
  • VPS

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.02 13:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 09:03
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 09:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 09:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Taurus79MT5
50USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
9K
USD
1
91%
10
100%
100%
1069.19
49.18
USD
3%
1:100
