- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
10 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
184.20 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
491.83 USD (180 641 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-0.46 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (491.83 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
491.83 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.92
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.87%
Ultimo trade:
21 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3509.79
Long Trade:
4 (40.00%)
Short Trade:
6 (60.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1069.20
Profitto previsto:
49.18 USD
Profitto medio:
49.18 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
5.77%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.14 USD
Massimale:
0.14 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.14 USD)
Per equità:
2.93% (264.51 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|BTCUSD
|3
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USTEC
|90
|XAUUSD
|145
|BTCUSD
|256
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USTEC
|9.7K
|XAUUSD
|7.2K
|BTCUSD
|164K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +184.20 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +491.83 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.88 × 6151
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
Recommended trading:
- Min. capital: 5000 $
- Leverage: 1/100
- VPS
