Muhammad Wasim

R Traders Pvt Ldt

Muhammad Wasim
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 7%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
7.15 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.15 USD (222 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (7.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7.15 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
72.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
27.76%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
7.15 USD
Profitto medio:
7.15 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
7.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
2.38% (2.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPYm 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPYm 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPYm 222
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.15 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Eleven years ago, I began my journey in trading. In the first four years, I experienced significant losses repeatedly in forex trading. However, I persevered and continued to trade. Today, I can confidently say that I trade like a professional. This social trading account has three main objectives: first, it was created for individuals who are interested in trading but lack the time to do it themselves. Second, it serves those who have no prior experience in trading. Lastly, it is for those who seek to earn money to meet their needs.

I treat $100 as if it were $1000. I initiate a single trade with both a stop-loss and a take-profit. Daily, I typically engage in one or two trades, with my stop-loss set between 1% and 3% and my take-profit ranging from 3% to 5% each day. I avoid making irrational and high-risk trades in an attempt to recover losses caused by the market. I maintain a calm and energized demeanor every day while trading.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.02 07:31
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 07:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 07:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
