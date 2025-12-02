- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
7.15 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
7.15 USD (222 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (7.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7.15 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
72.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
27.76%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
7.15 USD
Profitto medio:
7.15 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
7.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
2.38% (2.55 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPYm
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPYm
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPYm
|222
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.15 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Eleven years ago, I began my journey in trading. In the first four years, I experienced significant losses repeatedly in forex trading. However, I persevered and continued to trade. Today, I can confidently say that I trade like a professional. This social trading account has three main objectives: first, it was created for individuals who are interested in trading but lack the time to do it themselves. Second, it serves those who have no prior experience in trading. Lastly, it is for those who seek to earn money to meet their needs.
I treat $100 as if it were $1000. I initiate a single trade with both a stop-loss and a take-profit. Daily, I typically engage in one or two trades, with my stop-loss set between 1% and 3% and my take-profit ranging from 3% to 5% each day. I avoid making irrational and high-risk trades in an attempt to recover losses caused by the market. I maintain a calm and energized demeanor every day while trading.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
USD
107
USD
USD
0
0%
1
100%
73%
n/a
7.15
USD
USD
2%
1:200