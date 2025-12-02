SegnaliSezioni
Duc Tam Nguyen

Prime Cross FX

Duc Tam Nguyen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
17
Profit Trade:
8 (47.05%)
Loss Trade:
9 (52.94%)
Best Trade:
4.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-7.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
22.30 USD (16 552 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-17.23 USD (12 474 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (10.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10.80 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.41%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
10 (58.82%)
Short Trade:
7 (41.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.29
Profitto previsto:
0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
2.79 USD
Perdita media:
-1.91 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-6.99 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7.71 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
3.33%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.71 USD
Massimale:
7.71 USD (3.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.96% (6.99 USD)
Per equità:
2.39% (4.81 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 4.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.32 USD
Worst Trade: -8 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.99 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.14 × 187
Exness-MT5Real8
2.81 × 48
ZeroMarkets-Live
13.59 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
18.23 × 13
Prime Cross FX – Stable Swing Trading on EURUSD, EURCAD, USDCAD

Welcome to Prime Cross FX, a professional swing trading signal designed to maximize profit while managing risk. This EA trades three major FX pairs: EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD, using a smart trend-following and market structure strategy.

Key Features:

  • Automated trading with disciplined risk management

  • Trades only high-probability setups (no martingale, no grid)

  • Uses order blocks, fair value gaps, and structure breaks for precise entries

  • Recommended risk: 5% per trade (adjustable by your preference)

  • Works on real accounts, fully compatible with MT5 brokers

Performance Highlights:

  • Focused on stable, consistent growth rather than high-risk bursts

  • All trades are transparent; you can monitor every entry, stop-loss, and take-profit

Why Subscribe:

  • Copy trades automatically to your account

  • Avoid emotional trading

  • Take advantage of a tested swing trading strategy on major pairs

Important Notes:

  • Only for real accounts

  • Subscription includes all three pairs; trades may open simultaneously

  • Trading involves risk. Please manage your risk and trade responsibly


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.04 20:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2025.12.02 04:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 04:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
