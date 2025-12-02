- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.14 × 187
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.81 × 48
|
ZeroMarkets-Live
|13.59 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|18.23 × 13
Prime Cross FX – Stable Swing Trading on EURUSD, EURCAD, USDCADWelcome to Prime Cross FX, a professional swing trading signal designed to maximize profit while managing risk. This EA trades three major FX pairs: EURUSD, EURCAD, and USDCAD, using a smart trend-following and market structure strategy.
Key Features:
-
Automated trading with disciplined risk management
-
Trades only high-probability setups (no martingale, no grid)
-
Uses order blocks, fair value gaps, and structure breaks for precise entries
-
Recommended risk: 5% per trade (adjustable by your preference)
-
Works on real accounts, fully compatible with MT5 brokers
Performance Highlights:
-
Focused on stable, consistent growth rather than high-risk bursts
-
All trades are transparent; you can monitor every entry, stop-loss, and take-profit
Why Subscribe:
-
Copy trades automatically to your account
-
Avoid emotional trading
-
Take advantage of a tested swing trading strategy on major pairs
Important Notes:
-
Only for real accounts
-
Subscription includes all three pairs; trades may open simultaneously
-
Trading involves risk. Please manage your risk and trade responsibly
