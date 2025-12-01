SegnaliSezioni
Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai

EA BTC Master

Mr Pinyo Lhowmongkolchai
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
XMGlobal-MT5 5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
38
Profit Trade:
32 (84.21%)
Loss Trade:
6 (15.79%)
Best Trade:
23.14 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
103.63 USD (655 280 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-51.19 USD (407 036 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (47.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
47.74 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
86.48%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.66%
Ultimo trade:
6 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
40
Tempo di attesa medio:
29 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.38
Long Trade:
25 (65.79%)
Short Trade:
13 (34.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.02
Profitto previsto:
1.38 USD
Profitto medio:
3.24 USD
Perdita media:
-8.53 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-22.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-22.01 USD (2)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
14.41 USD
Massimale:
22.01 USD (2.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.18% (22.01 USD)
Per equità:
1.58% (16.61 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD# 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD# 52
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD# 248K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +23.14 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +47.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

BTC BTC BTC !!!!

A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;

it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.

Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.

Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.

Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.01 19:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.01 19:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 17:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 17:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
