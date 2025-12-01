- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
27
Profit Trade:
10 (37.03%)
Loss Trade:
17 (62.96%)
Best Trade:
7.07 EUR
Worst Trade:
-23.81 EUR
Profitto lordo:
23.11 EUR (2 678 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-97.46 EUR (10 575 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (3.47 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
7.07 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.42
Attività di trading:
38.84%
Massimo carico di deposito:
79.55%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.89
Long Trade:
22 (81.48%)
Short Trade:
5 (18.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.24
Profitto previsto:
-2.75 EUR
Profitto medio:
2.31 EUR
Perdita media:
-5.73 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-54.62 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-54.62 EUR (6)
Crescita mensile:
-24.14%
Algo trading:
11%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
74.35 EUR
Massimale:
83.34 EUR (26.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.29% (83.34 EUR)
Per equità:
3.08% (7.48 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLD
|-85
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLD
|-7.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.07 EUR
Worst Trade: -24 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.47 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -54.62 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Capital.com-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Welcome to my premium trading signal!This signal is powered by an advanced, highly refined market-structure engine designed to trade with precision, discipline, and clear market direction. No random entries, no gambling — only professional, rule-based execution.The system uses a proven combination of:Strict entries only at confirmed market reactionsDynamic stop-loss protection with intelligent trailingSmart trend and momentum filters, ensuring trades only occur when the market truly shows directionConsistent risk management for long-term stabilityClean, transparent execution — no overtradingThere is no martingale, no grid, no reckless risk-stacking.Every trade is based on real market movement, using structure, trend clarity, and refined swing-logic.📌 System Objective:To achieve stable, controlled profit phases by reacting to genuine market conditions and well-defined structural trends.📌 Benefits for subscribers:Clear trend detectionStrong exit logic for profit protectionReliable filtering against sideways marketsFewer but higher-quality tradesWorks well on lower & mid timeframesFully automated position protectionIf you want a signal that is clean, logical, and built for long-term performance, this is the one.Join now and benefit from a disciplined, structured trading methodology backed by real market behaviour.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-24%
0
0
USD
USD
234
EUR
EUR
4
11%
27
37%
39%
0.23
-2.75
EUR
EUR
26%
1:30