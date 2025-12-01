- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
2.68 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
2.68 USD (134 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (2.68 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2.68 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
44 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
2.68 USD
Profitto medio:
2.68 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|134
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.68 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.68 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.88 × 17
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.92 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.59 × 29311
This live signal is traded 100% automatically by Aureon AI, an Expert Advisor focused on controlled, professional-style risk rather than high-frequency or gambling strategies. All development, live trading, and backtests have been done on IC Markets, so for the closest match to the signal’s performance, a low-spread ECN-style IC Markets account is strongly recommended. The system trades XAUUSD on M15, is designed to take up to one trade per day on average, uses strict predefined risk per position, and does not use grid, martingale, or averaging down. It has previously generated around 50% profit in 2.5 months on live accounts under similar conditions and is suitable for prop firm accounts when used with sensible risk settings. The strategy takes selective entries only in favourable market conditions and is built to prioritise account protection and steady growth over aggressive risk-taking. Please remember that trading involves significant risk and past performance does not guarantee future results; only use risk settings that fit your own risk tolerance.
