Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / XAU Precision Flow
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge

XAU Precision Flow

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 -14%
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Loss Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Best Trade:
34.43 USD
Worst Trade:
-8.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
34.43 USD (34 431 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-55.93 USD (55 936 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (34.43 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
34.43 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.14
Attività di trading:
26.39%
Massimo carico di deposito:
32.71%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.55
Long Trade:
5 (62.50%)
Short Trade:
3 (37.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.62
Profitto previsto:
-2.69 USD
Profitto medio:
34.43 USD
Perdita media:
-7.99 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-38.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-38.93 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-13.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.50 USD
Massimale:
38.93 USD (22.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.72% (38.93 USD)
Per equità:
4.52% (7.36 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm -22
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm -22K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +34.43 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +34.43 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -38.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ExnessKE-MT5Real9" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🔥 XAU Precision Flow Signal – Smart Institutional Trading Strategy

A disciplined, institutional-grade XAUUSD signal engineered for traders who demand reliability, transparency, and long-term growth.
This signal focuses exclusively on GOLD (XAUUSD) and is optimized for consistent performance under real market conditions.

📌 Strategy Philosophy

Our trading approach is built on three pillars:

1. Institutional Price Action

The strategy identifies high-probability zones based on:

  • Liquidity levels

  • Market structure breaks (BOS/CHoCH)

  • Supply & demand imbalances

  • Volatility sweeps and trend continuations

2. Precision Entries

Entry timing uses a combination of:

  • Smart-Money liquidity concepts

  • Volatility compression signals

  • Trend filters on H1 & M30

  • Candle-pattern confirmation

3. Strong Capital Protection

Every position is protected with:

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • ATR-optimized dynamic risk control

  • No grid, no martingale, no hedging

  • Strict maximum exposure limits

🛡️ Risk Management Framework

Risk is our highest priority:

  • Risk per trade: 0.5%

  • Max open trades: 1

  • Stop Loss always used

  • No lot multiplication

  • No high-risk strategies (martingale, grid, recovery systems)

This structure preserves capital during high volatility and delivers stable equity curve growth.

📈 Performance Behavior

This signal aims for steady, sustainable account growth, not aggressive gambling.

Expected performance characteristics:

  • Monthly Target: 2–15%

  • Win Rate: 41%

  • Risk/Reward: 1:1 to 1:3

  • Trade Duration: 1 hour – several hours

  • Drawdown: Controlled through strict exposure rules

🔧 Requirements

For optimal results:

  • Minimum recommended deposit: $100+

  • ECN/RAW spread broker

  • Stable VPS running 24/5

  • No manual trading on the same account

✔️ Why This Signal?

  • Professional-grade strategy

  • Low drawdown profile

  • Transparent and consistent logic

  • Proven structure to weather volatile XAUUSD conditions

  • Designed for traders who value discipline over hype

⚠️ Disclosure

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This signal focuses on long-term consistency and capital preservation.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.04 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 15:02
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 13:25
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 13:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 10:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 10:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 10:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 10:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 10:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
XAU Precision Flow
30USD al mese
-14%
0
0
USD
132
USD
1
0%
8
12%
26%
0.61
-2.69
USD
23%
1:100
