- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
Nessun dato
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
As a professional trader, I firmly uphold the principle that quality always outweighs quantity. For that reason, I manage only one signal account — ensuring that my full focus, analytical concentration, and execution energy are devoted exclusively to delivering consistent, expectation-aligned performance.
Pairs Monitored
EurJpy, EurAud, EurNzd, GbpJpy, GbpAud, GbpNzd — these pairs are selected specifically for their high volatility characteristics, which create more dynamic, efficient, and recurring profit opportunities.
Entry Rules
One entry per pair, with a maximum of two active entries at any time, and the pairs must always be different. This structure allows me to capitalize when a stronger signal appears on another pair after the initial entry. Discipline remains non-negotiable: no more than two simultaneous positions and absolutely no duplicated entries on the same pair.
Consistent Lot Size
A fixed lot size of 0.01 per $250 of capital is applied to maintain solid risk control while avoiding excessive exposure.
Maximum Stop Loss
The stop loss is set at a maximum of 500 points as a disciplined and measurable safeguard. However, once the position reaches sufficient floating profit, the SL may be adjusted — including being locked into SL Plus— to shift the trade into a secured zone.
Dynamic Profit Target
Profit targets are flexible and adapt to real-time market conditions, consistently seeking returns that significantly outweigh the risk taken.
Drawdown
A maximum drawdown of 20% is strictly maintained as a healthy and quantifiable risk-control threshold.
I use a RAW account with a commission model and extremely tight spreads because the strategy I apply is short‑term and intraday, demanding high execution precision. As a signal provider, I recommend that investors use the same broker and account type as I do to minimize the risk of execution discrepancies. Going forward, should I earn the trust of parties wishing to follow my management strategy, I have also prepared a VPN solution to ensure uniformity of results.
Non ci sono recensioni