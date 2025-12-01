SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Daricco PAMM
Armin Heshmat

Daricco PAMM

Armin Heshmat
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
18
Profit Trade:
8 (44.44%)
Loss Trade:
10 (55.56%)
Best Trade:
64.74 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
248.76 USD (242 806 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.52 USD (2 818 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (108.69 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
110.72 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.68
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
18
Tempo di attesa medio:
15 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
109.04
Long Trade:
10 (55.56%)
Short Trade:
8 (44.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
55.04
Profitto previsto:
13.57 USD
Profitto medio:
31.10 USD
Perdita media:
-0.45 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-1.44 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.24 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
6.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2.24 USD (0.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 244
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 240K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +64.74 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +108.69 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.44 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VTMarkets-Live 5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

⚜️Daricco  PAMM offer 


🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :  

https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020

—————————

🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .

————————

🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer ,Gold Killer offer))


Link PAMM :  

https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/1064/6extz5wa


⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer, Gold Killer offer.


⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor  account information, which includes 

((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.

—————————-

🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.
If you have any questions please contact us:

Contact

Telegram : https://t.me/Dariccoowner

Telegram Channel:  https://t.me/enzofxea

WhatsApp: +4915203508972

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.01 01:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 01:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati