- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|244
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|240K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VTMarkets-Live 5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
⚜️Daricco PAMM offer
🔰1. First step registr with this link in broker :
https://www.vtmarkets.com/trade-now/?affid=9290020
—————————
🔰2. After registration, you should open a (( PAMM investor Mt4 account )) and deposit it .
————————
🔰3. Then you will register there with the link I shared for the PAMM account and connect yourself to the ((Crypto Killer ,Gold Killer offer))
Link PAMM :
https://pamm7.vtmarkets.com/app/join/1064/6extz5wa
⚠️ Please note that only send requests to Crypto Killer, Gold Killer offer.
⚠️ Please note that you must enter your PAMM investor account information, which includes
((login, password, and live server )) to log in to PAMM account and see the offer.
—————————-
🔰5. Please request the offer I shared with you and let me know so I can accept you to connect to my PAMM account.
Telegram : https://t.me/Dariccoowner
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/enzofxea