Khairul Iman

IMANKHA

Khairul Iman
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -2%
Exness-Real17
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
17
Profit Trade:
7 (41.17%)
Loss Trade:
10 (58.82%)
Best Trade:
3.34 USD
Worst Trade:
-5.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
10.83 USD (588 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-28.23 USD (1 570 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (10.64 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10.64 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.35
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.15%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.79
Long Trade:
13 (76.47%)
Short Trade:
4 (23.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.38
Profitto previsto:
-1.02 USD
Profitto medio:
1.55 USD
Perdita media:
-2.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-22.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-22.16 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-1.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
22.02 USD
Massimale:
22.16 USD (2.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.22% (22.16 USD)
Per equità:
2.34% (23.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -972
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.34 USD
Worst Trade: -6 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.64 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.16 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real18
0.17 × 23
Exness-Real17
0.68 × 625
Exness-Real16
2.94 × 16
VantageInternational-Demo
3.50 × 2
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
7.67 × 3
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.13 × 16
This is 100% Manual Trading base on PRICE ACTION ONLY, NO CHART NEEDED.

The trade using stop lost tightly. it is because drawdown is my first concern. I jump to the market only if the stop lost rasio is not bigger than 30 pips (average). 

I just believe in methode:

1. Making road map
2. Making Plan (Entry - Take Profit and Stop Lost)
3. Trade the Plan, Set and forget!

So do not text me (inbox), Why I do not take profit manually? or why I do not intervense before stop lost hitted?  That's because I Plan the trade and I trade the plan.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.02 07:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.01 15:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.01 01:42
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 01:42
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 01:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 01:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 01:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
