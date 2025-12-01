- Crescita
Trade:
17
Profit Trade:
7 (41.17%)
Loss Trade:
10 (58.82%)
Best Trade:
3.34 USD
Worst Trade:
-5.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
10.83 USD (588 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-28.23 USD (1 570 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (10.64 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
10.64 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.35
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.15%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.79
Long Trade:
13 (76.47%)
Short Trade:
4 (23.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.38
Profitto previsto:
-1.02 USD
Profitto medio:
1.55 USD
Perdita media:
-2.82 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-22.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-22.16 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-1.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
22.02 USD
Massimale:
22.16 USD (2.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.22% (22.16 USD)
Per equità:
2.34% (23.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|-17
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-972
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Best Trade: +3.34 USD
Worst Trade: -6 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +10.64 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -22.16 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real18
|0.17 × 23
|
Exness-Real17
|0.68 × 625
|
Exness-Real16
|2.94 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|3.50 × 2
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|7.67 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.13 × 16
This is 100% Manual Trading base on PRICE ACTION ONLY, NO CHART NEEDED.
The trade using stop lost tightly. it is because drawdown is my first concern. I jump to the market only if the stop lost rasio is not bigger than 30 pips (average).
I just believe in methode:
1. Making road map
2. Making Plan (Entry - Take Profit and Stop Lost)
3. Trade the Plan, Set and forget!
So do not text me (inbox), Why I do not take profit manually? or why I do not intervense before stop lost hitted? That's because I Plan the trade and I trade the plan.
Non ci sono recensioni
33USD al mese
-2%
0
0
USD
USD
983
USD
USD
1
0%
17
41%
100%
0.38
-1.02
USD
USD
2%
1:500