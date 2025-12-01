This is 100% Manual Trading base on PRICE ACTION ONLY, NO CHART NEEDED.





The trade using stop lost tightly. it is because drawdown is my first concern. I jump to the market only if the stop lost rasio is not bigger than 30 pips (average).





I just believe in methode:





1. Making road map

2. Making Plan (Entry - Take Profit and Stop Lost)

3. Trade the Plan, Set and forget!





So do not text me (inbox), Why I do not take profit manually? or why I do not intervense before stop lost hitted? That's because I Plan the trade and I trade the plan.