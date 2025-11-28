SegnaliSezioni
Arvydas Okas

ModusOperandi

Arvydas Okas
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
2.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
10.14 USD (53 700 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.93 USD (5 850 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (5.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.84 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
35.44%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.59%
Ultimo trade:
35 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.46
Long Trade:
5 (62.50%)
Short Trade:
3 (37.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
0.40 USD
Profitto medio:
1.69 USD
Perdita media:
-3.47 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-6.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6.93 USD (2)
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.63 USD
Massimale:
6.93 USD (3.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.39% (6.93 USD)
Per equità:
3.47% (6.84 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 48K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +2.65 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 25
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 37
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 6
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.10 × 29
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.55 × 127
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
24.10 × 194
This is a moderate-risk signal aimed at steady but still relatively ambitious gains.

It is a lower-risk smoother-curve cousin of my other signal, which is an all-in high-octane account treated as a daily 1R allocation for hyper growth and withdrawals:

Copy trades of the Revs trading signal for MetaTrader 5 - 30 USD per month - Arvydas Okas

This current signal, ModusOperandi, is not aimed at withdrawals, though they may occur in the absence of open trades, but at compounding.

For minimal latency, the signal is hosted on VPS. Best copying will be achieved via IC Markets servers.

Also advised is subscription to the PaybackFX commission rebates, as trading here is very frequent, with many tight entries, exits and re-entries for optimum riskless positions to hold intraday and occasionally overnight.

Risk is managed at 1-4 pct per trade, but please adjust the risk at your end according to your risk appetite.

Unlike the high-octane Revs, this is a professional grade "daytrading" signal, as opposed to swing signals with holding times extending for days.

Good luck! We're gonna be needing it.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 20:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 19:40
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 18:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 18:40
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 18:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 18:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 18:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
