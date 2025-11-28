- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD-Z
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD-Z
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD-Z
|68
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "AdmiralsGroup-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
CiroScalperEdge – Signal Description
CiroScalperEdge is a conservative range-scalping algorithm designed exclusively for EUR/USD on M1.
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
The strategy relies on a combination of AI-based filters, a precise spread-protection system, a fixed Stop Loss, and a strict risk-first execution model.
Backtest Statistics (2023 → Nov 2025)
Period tested: 2 years 11 months
Total return: +84 %
CAGR: ~26 % per year (≈ 2 % monthly average)
Average number of trades: ~400 per year
Drawdown: consistent with a disciplined and low-risk scalping approach
Leverage: moderate, realistic, and fully replicable for subscribers
Trading Style
-
Works only in range conditions (no trend-chasing)
-
Enters positions on micro-pullbacks + volatility contraction patterns
-
Strict spread barrier to avoid bad liquidity periods
-
Fixed SL, no averaging down, no recovery mechanics
-
Positions stay open for seconds to a few minutes
-
Priority is always capital preservation before return
-
Designed for stable and smooth equity curves, not explosive growth
Risk Philosophy
While risk is strictly controlled, no strategy can guarantee absolute capital protection.
CiroScalperEdge is built to emphasize:
-
Stability
-
Discipline
-
Controlled exposure
-
Long-term consistency
No aggressive behaviour. No unrealistic promises.
About the Developer
I have spent 25 years working on trading floors for a major US broker, specializing in short-term execution strategies and market microstructure.
CiroScalperEdge is the result of years of experience in combining scalping discipline with risk-aware automation.