CiroScalperEdge – Signal Description

CiroScalperEdge is a conservative range-scalping algorithm designed exclusively for EUR/USD on M1.

No martingale, no grid, no hedging.

The strategy relies on a combination of AI-based filters, a precise spread-protection system, a fixed Stop Loss, and a strict risk-first execution model.

Backtest Statistics (2023 → Nov 2025)

Period tested: 2 years 11 months

Total return: +84 %

CAGR: ~26 % per year (≈ 2 % monthly average)

Average number of trades: ~400 per year

Drawdown: consistent with a disciplined and low-risk scalping approach

Leverage: moderate, realistic, and fully replicable for subscribers

Trading Style

Works only in range conditions (no trend-chasing)

Enters positions on micro-pullbacks + volatility contraction patterns

Strict spread barrier to avoid bad liquidity periods

Fixed SL, no averaging down, no recovery mechanics

Positions stay open for seconds to a few minutes

Priority is always capital preservation before return

Designed for stable and smooth equity curves, not explosive growth

Risk Philosophy

While risk is strictly controlled, no strategy can guarantee absolute capital protection.

CiroScalperEdge is built to emphasize:

Stability

Discipline

Controlled exposure

Long-term consistency

No aggressive behaviour. No unrealistic promises.

About the Developer

I have spent 25 years working on trading floors for a major US broker, specializing in short-term execution strategies and market microstructure.

CiroScalperEdge is the result of years of experience in combining scalping discipline with risk-aware automation.