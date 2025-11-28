SegnaliSezioni
Francois Jean Louis Morin

CiroScalperEdge

Francois Jean Louis Morin
0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
6 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
6.04 EUR
Worst Trade:
-8.65 EUR
Profitto lordo:
21.77 EUR (144 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19.23 EUR (76 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (6.90 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6.90 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.21
Long Trade:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.28 EUR
Profitto medio:
3.63 EUR
Perdita media:
-6.41 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-8.65 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8.65 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.25%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.11 EUR
Massimale:
12.14 EUR (1.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD-Z 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD-Z 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD-Z 68
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.04 EUR
Worst Trade: -9 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.90 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.65 EUR

CiroScalperEdge – Signal Description 

CiroScalperEdge is a conservative range-scalping algorithm designed exclusively for EUR/USD on M1.
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
The strategy relies on a combination of AI-based filters, a precise spread-protection system, a fixed Stop Loss, and a strict risk-first execution model.

Backtest Statistics (2023 → Nov 2025)

Period tested: 2 years 11 months
Total return: +84 %
CAGR: ~26 % per year (≈ 2 % monthly average)
Average number of trades: ~400 per year
Drawdown: consistent with a disciplined and low-risk scalping approach
Leverage: moderate, realistic, and fully replicable for subscribers

Trading Style

  • Works only in range conditions (no trend-chasing)

  • Enters positions on micro-pullbacks + volatility contraction patterns

  • Strict spread barrier to avoid bad liquidity periods

  • Fixed SL, no averaging down, no recovery mechanics

  • Positions stay open for seconds to a few minutes

  • Priority is always capital preservation before return

  • Designed for stable and smooth equity curves, not explosive growth

Risk Philosophy

While risk is strictly controlled, no strategy can guarantee absolute capital protection.
CiroScalperEdge is built to emphasize:

  • Stability

  • Discipline

  • Controlled exposure

  • Long-term consistency

No aggressive behaviour. No unrealistic promises.

About the Developer

I have spent 25 years working on trading floors for a major US broker, specializing in short-term execution strategies and market microstructure.
CiroScalperEdge is the result of years of experience in combining scalping discipline with risk-aware automation.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.28 14:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 14:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
