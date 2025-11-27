- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 13" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Live AI-Powered Bitcoin Trading Signals
See the AI in action before you buy.
This signal service showcases the real-time performance of NeuralBTC AI — our neural network-powered Bitcoin trading system. Watch live trades, track results, and see exactly how our AI analyzes the market.
📊 WHAT THIS SIGNAL SHOWS
This is a live demonstration of the NeuralBTC AI Expert Advisor trading BTCUSD in real-time:
|✅ Real AI-generated trading signals
|✅ Actual entries and exits with SL/TP
|✅ Live performance tracking
|✅ Transparent trade history
🤖 HOW THE AI WORKS
Our cloud-based neural network analyzes BTCUSD 24/7:
|Multi-Timeframe
|H1, H4, Daily confluence detection
|Support & Resistance
|AI-identified key price levels
|Momentum Scoring
|RSI, MACD, trend strength analysis
|Confidence Rating
|Every signal scored 0-100%
|Dynamic Risk
|AI-calculated SL/TP levels
The AI only trades when confidence is high — no random entries, no overtrading.
📈 SIGNAL CHARACTERISTICS
|Metric
|Details
|Symbol
|BTCUSD
|Timeframe
|Multi-timeframe analysis (H1/H4/D1)
|Style
|Swing & Intraday
|Risk Management
|AI-calculated SL/TP per trade
|Trade Frequency
|Quality over quantity
💡 WHY SUBSCRIBE?
👁️ See Before You Buy
This signal lets you evaluate the AI's performance with real money on the line before purchasing the full EA.
🔍 Transparency
- Every trade is logged
- No cherry-picking results
- Real-time execution, not hindsight
📚 Learn the System
- Understand how the AI identifies opportunities
- See the confidence levels that trigger trades
- Watch risk management in action
🚀 WANT THE FULL EA?
Like what you see? Get the complete NeuralBTC AI Expert Advisor:
|🤖 Run the AI on your own account
|⚙️ Customize lot size and risk settings
|📺 Real-time dashboard with full analysis
|🔑 License includes AI server access (no extra fees)
Search: NeuralBTC AI in MQL5 Market
Website: neuralbtc.ai
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES
- This signal demonstrates the AI-powered trading mode of NeuralBTC AI
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- The AI adapts to market conditions in real-time
- Trade frequency varies based on market opportunities
⚖️ RISK DISCLAIMER
Trading Bitcoin involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This signal is for demonstration purposes to showcase the NeuralBTC AI system.
NeuralBTC AI Signals — Watch the AI trade. See the results. Make your decision.
© 2025 NeuralBTC.ai