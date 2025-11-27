SegnaliSezioni
Salman Khan

NeuralBTC AI Powered Trading EA

0 recensioni
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
65
Profit Trade:
28 (43.07%)
Loss Trade:
37 (56.92%)
Best Trade:
128.81 USD
Worst Trade:
-36.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
541.17 USD (1 973 031 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-302.76 USD (1 527 785 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (33.02 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
371.94 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
64
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
1.28
Long Trade:
31 (47.69%)
Short Trade:
34 (52.31%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.79
Profitto previsto:
3.67 USD
Profitto medio:
19.33 USD
Perdita media:
-8.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-139.73 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-139.73 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
16%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
186.51 USD (46.31%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 65
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 238
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 445K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +128.81 USD
Worst Trade: -37 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +33.02 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -139.73 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 13" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🧠 NeuralBTC AI Signals

Live AI-Powered Bitcoin Trading Signals

See the AI in action before you buy.

This signal service showcases the real-time performance of NeuralBTC AI — our neural network-powered Bitcoin trading system. Watch live trades, track results, and see exactly how our AI analyzes the market.

📊 WHAT THIS SIGNAL SHOWS

This is a live demonstration of the NeuralBTC AI Expert Advisor trading BTCUSD in real-time:

✅ Real AI-generated trading signals
✅ Actual entries and exits with SL/TP
✅ Live performance tracking
✅ Transparent trade history

🤖 HOW THE AI WORKS

Our cloud-based neural network analyzes BTCUSD 24/7:

Multi-Timeframe H1, H4, Daily confluence detection
Support & Resistance AI-identified key price levels
Momentum Scoring RSI, MACD, trend strength analysis
Confidence Rating Every signal scored 0-100%
Dynamic Risk AI-calculated SL/TP levels

The AI only trades when confidence is high — no random entries, no overtrading.

📈 SIGNAL CHARACTERISTICS

Metric Details
Symbol BTCUSD
Timeframe Multi-timeframe analysis (H1/H4/D1)
Style Swing & Intraday
Risk Management AI-calculated SL/TP per trade
Trade Frequency Quality over quantity

💡 WHY SUBSCRIBE?

👁️ See Before You Buy

This signal lets you evaluate the AI's performance with real money on the line before purchasing the full EA.

🔍 Transparency

  • Every trade is logged
  • No cherry-picking results
  • Real-time execution, not hindsight

📚 Learn the System

  • Understand how the AI identifies opportunities
  • See the confidence levels that trigger trades
  • Watch risk management in action

🚀 WANT THE FULL EA?

Like what you see? Get the complete NeuralBTC AI Expert Advisor:

🤖 Run the AI on your own account
⚙️ Customize lot size and risk settings
📺 Real-time dashboard with full analysis
🔑 License includes AI server access (no extra fees)

Search: NeuralBTC AI in MQL5 Market
Website: neuralbtc.ai

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

  • This signal demonstrates the AI-powered trading mode of NeuralBTC AI
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • The AI adapts to market conditions in real-time
  • Trade frequency varies based on market opportunities

⚖️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading Bitcoin involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. This signal is for demonstration purposes to showcase the NeuralBTC AI system.

NeuralBTC AI SignalsWatch the AI trade. See the results. Make your decision.

© 2025 NeuralBTC.ai

Non ci sono recensioni
