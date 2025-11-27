SegnaliSezioni
Ahmed Noorul Mustafa Suhawardy

AlgoPips569

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 2%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
74
Profit Trade:
49 (66.21%)
Loss Trade:
25 (33.78%)
Best Trade:
3.33 EUR
Worst Trade:
-6.74 EUR
Profitto lordo:
56.48 EUR (6 824 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-54.75 EUR (5 532 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (9.53 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9.53 EUR (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.49%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
75
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.08
Long Trade:
74 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.03
Profitto previsto:
0.02 EUR
Profitto medio:
1.15 EUR
Perdita media:
-2.19 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-13.90 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.90 EUR (3)
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
11.71 EUR
Massimale:
22.86 EUR (23.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.71% (23.19 EUR)
Per equità:
9.20% (8.09 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 74
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.33 EUR
Worst Trade: -7 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.53 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.90 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
Premium Trading Signals – Designed for Consistent Growth and Profits.

🔹 Strategy & Approach

Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSABollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.

  • Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
    ⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.

🔹 Markets Covered

We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver

🔹 Broker & Compatibility

To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:

👉 Recommended Broker:

  • ; ;

💰 Account Setup:

  • Master account balance: $500.

  • Two linked strategies:

    • Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).

    • Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).

  • 📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.

✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!


⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.

👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.

By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.27 17:12
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 16:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 16:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 16:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AlgoPips569
50USD al mese
2%
0
0
USD
88
EUR
1
97%
74
66%
100%
1.03
0.02
EUR
24%
1:500
Copia

