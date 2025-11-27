- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.15 × 833
🔹 Strategy & Approach
Our signals combine fundamental analysis with powerful technical tools such as Volume VSA, Bollinger Bands and RSI to identify high-probability trading opportunities.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Stop Loss & Stop Trading: Executed with manual precision for better control.
-
Drawdown Control: We aim to keep drawdown within 21%, though in rare conditions (especially Gold and Silver), it may extend up to 31%.
⚠️ Please assess your risk tolerance before subscribing.
🔹 Markets Covered
We provide diversified trading signals across:
✅ Stock Indices
✅ Crude Oil
✅ Forex (Major Pairs)
✅ Gold & Silver
🔹 Broker & Compatibility
To ensure smooth execution and avoid discrepancies:
👉 Recommended Broker:
-
; ;
💰 Account Setup:
-
Master account balance: $500.
-
Two linked strategies:
-
Low-Risk Account: Uses 1/6th of position size (good for conservative traders).
-
Moderate-Risk Account: Uses half of the position size (for higher returns with higher risk).
-
-
📌 Recommendation: Adjust your lot size according to your personal risk tolerance.
✨ Subscribe today and join my trading journey for consistent, transparent, and disciplined signals!
⚠️ Important Disclaimer ⚠️
Trading involves significant risk. Anyone who subscribes to or follows my signals does so at their own risk.
👉 I am not responsible for any financial gains or losses you may incur.
👉 Past performance does not guarantee future results.
👉 Please trade only with money you can afford to lose.
By following my signals, you acknowledge that all profits and losses are solely your responsibility.
