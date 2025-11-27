SegnaliSezioni
Seksin Wisetsaksri

Livyatan S

Seksin Wisetsaksri
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 7%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
7 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
7 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
103.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-22.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
137.55 USD (27 405 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-64.40 USD (36 017 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (31.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
104.60 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
71.29%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.75%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
49 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.02
Long Trade:
5 (35.71%)
Short Trade:
9 (64.29%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.14
Profitto previsto:
5.23 USD
Profitto medio:
19.65 USD
Perdita media:
-9.20 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-35.22 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-35.22 USD (4)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
22.25 USD
Massimale:
36.17 USD (3.28%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.28% (36.17 USD)
Per equità:
1.93% (21.22 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 73
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -8.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +103.75 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.22 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real31
1.93 × 14
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real15
12.55 × 86
💠 HuaHom SMC Flow — Smart Money + ICT Hybrid Strategy

HuaHom SMC Flow is a precision-based trading framework that combines the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology to identify high-probability trade setups on XAUUSD and similar assets.

It focuses on understanding how institutional liquidity, market structure shifts, and order flow inefficiencies interact to create premium entry opportunities with asymmetric risk–reward ratios.

⚙️ Core Principles

Component Source Purpose
Market Structure (BOS / CHoCH) Smart Money Concepts Defines trend and directional bias
Liquidity Concepts (EQH / EQL / Sweep) ICT Identifies where liquidity pools and traps occur
Order Blocks (OB) & Fair Value Gaps (FVG) SMC + ICT Entry zones where smart money rebalances positions
EMA 9/21 + VWAP Technical Confluence Confirms short-term momentum and timing
Top-Down Analysis (H4 → H1 → M15 → M5) SMC Framework Aligns higher timeframe bias with lower timeframe execution

🧭 Trading Workflow (SLCE Model)

Structure → Liquidity → Confirmation → Execution

  1. Structure: Determine market direction using BOS / CHoCH

  2. Liquidity: Locate equal highs/lows and liquidity sweeps

  3. Confirmation: Wait for OB or FVG reaction + EMA confluence

  4. Execution: Enter with defined SL and TP for a clean RR setup

💡 Trading Characteristics

  • Focuses on institutional footprints, not retail indicators

  • Prioritizes liquidity manipulation zones over overbought/oversold signals

  • Aims for Low-Risk / High-Reward entries (typically 1:4 to 1:6 RR)

  • Works best on XAUUSD, indices, and high-volume pairs

🧠 Philosophy

“Trade where liquidity ends — and institutional order flow begins.”

The goal of HuaHom SMC Flow is not to predict price, but to follow the smart money narrative.
It’s about precision, patience, and understanding the hidden mechanics behind each move.


2025.11.28 05:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.28 01:45
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 15:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 15:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 15:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 15:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Livyatan S
40USD al mese
7%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
0%
14
50%
71%
2.13
5.23
USD
3%
1:200
Copia

