Premananth R

Gold Smart Turtle

Premananth R
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -10%
XMGlobal-MT5 13
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
10
Profit Trade:
6 (60.00%)
Loss Trade:
4 (40.00%)
Best Trade:
0.98 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.29 USD
Profitto lordo:
4.27 USD (424 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13.85 USD (1 383 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (3.16 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3.16 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.40
Attività di trading:
48.04%
Massimo carico di deposito:
47.20%
Ultimo trade:
3 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.75
Long Trade:
6 (60.00%)
Short Trade:
4 (40.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.31
Profitto previsto:
-0.96 USD
Profitto medio:
0.71 USD
Perdita media:
-3.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-11.57 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-11.57 USD (3)
Algo trading:
45%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.74 USD
Massimale:
12.74 USD (12.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.75% (12.74 USD)
Per equità:
6.59% (6.58 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD -10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD -959
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.98 USD
Worst Trade: -6 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.16 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -11.57 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 13" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Gold Smart Turtle — Aggressive yet Capital-Conscious XAUUSD Signal (M5)


Overview

Gold Smart Turtle is an XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal built for consistent, real-market performance on MetaTrader 5. Developed from live-traded strategies and refined with real account data, the system targets high-probability intraday movements on the M5 timeframe.
It avoids reckless methods such as martingale or uncontrolled grid trading. Instead, it uses disciplined position sizing, hard stop-losses, and daily risk limits to maintain controlled drawdown and protect capital.

Core Logic & Edge

The strategy blends momentum-breakout principles with adaptive volatility filters to identify efficient intraday entries.

Key elements include:

  • Confluence of short-term momentum, volatility breakouts, and time-of-day/session filters

  • Dynamic ATR-based stop-losses

  • Volatility-scaled take-profits to maximize favorable moves

  • Time-based exits for stale trades

  • Logic designed for live trading reliability, not curve-fitted backtests

This combination creates a robust system optimized for real market conditions.

Risk Management & Safety Features

The signal includes multiple protective mechanisms:

  • No martingale and no hidden averaging

  • Hard stop-loss and take-profit, dynamically adjusted by volatility

  • Daily maximum loss limit to halt trading on high-risk days

  • Maximum concurrent trade limit

  • Per-trade risk percentage control

  • Broker-agnostic behavior (works with both 2- and 3-digit Gold brokers)

These features create a transparent and controlled risk profile suitable for serious subscribers.

Performance Notes & Transparency

Trades are executed on a real account, with full statistics available on the MQL5 Signals page.
Subscribers can review growth, drawdown, historical trades, and consistency before subscribing.

Important: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and CFDs involve risk.

Recommended Subscriber Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 (fixed)

  • Minimum deposit: ~100 USD (adjust risk for account size)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher preferred

  • Broker: Any MT5 broker (supports all quote formats)

  • Copying: Use MT5’s native Signals subscription system

Customizable Settings (User Parameters)

Subscribers can adjust:

  • Risk per trade (%)

  • Maximum concurrent trades

  • Daily maximum loss (%)

  • ATR multiplier for stop-loss placement

  • Take-profit scaling factor

  • Trading hours/session filters

Each parameter is explained in the user guide and can be tailored to the trader’s preferences and account size.

Support & Updates

Ongoing updates and improvements are provided through MQL5 messaging and the signal page.
Subscribers are encouraged to test on a demo account before running the system live.

Important Disclaimers

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk.
Gold Smart Turtle is provided as is, and users are responsible for their own account management, risk settings, and capital allocation.
Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.27 14:01
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2025.11.27 13:01
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 13:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 13:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
