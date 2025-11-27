

Overview

Gold Smart Turtle is an XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal built for consistent, real-market performance on MetaTrader 5. Developed from live-traded strategies and refined with real account data, the system targets high-probability intraday movements on the M5 timeframe.

It avoids reckless methods such as martingale or uncontrolled grid trading. Instead, it uses disciplined position sizing, hard stop-losses, and daily risk limits to maintain controlled drawdown and protect capital.

Core Logic & Edge

The strategy blends momentum-breakout principles with adaptive volatility filters to identify efficient intraday entries.

Key elements include:

Confluence of short-term momentum , volatility breakouts , and time-of-day/session filters

Dynamic ATR-based stop-losses

Volatility-scaled take-profits to maximize favorable moves

Time-based exits for stale trades

Logic designed for live trading reliability, not curve-fitted backtests

This combination creates a robust system optimized for real market conditions.

Risk Management & Safety Features

The signal includes multiple protective mechanisms:

No martingale and no hidden averaging

Hard stop-loss and take-profit , dynamically adjusted by volatility

Daily maximum loss limit to halt trading on high-risk days

Maximum concurrent trade limit

Per-trade risk percentage control

Broker-agnostic behavior (works with both 2- and 3-digit Gold brokers)

These features create a transparent and controlled risk profile suitable for serious subscribers.

Performance Notes & Transparency

Trades are executed on a real account, with full statistics available on the MQL5 Signals page.

Subscribers can review growth, drawdown, historical trades, and consistency before subscribing.

Important: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and CFDs involve risk.

Recommended Subscriber Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (fixed)

Minimum deposit: ~100 USD (adjust risk for account size)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher preferred

Broker: Any MT5 broker (supports all quote formats)

Copying: Use MT5’s native Signals subscription system

Customizable Settings (User Parameters)

Subscribers can adjust:

Risk per trade (%)

Maximum concurrent trades

Daily maximum loss (%)

ATR multiplier for stop-loss placement

Take-profit scaling factor

Trading hours/session filters

Each parameter is explained in the user guide and can be tailored to the trader’s preferences and account size.

Support & Updates

Ongoing updates and improvements are provided through MQL5 messaging and the signal page.

Subscribers are encouraged to test on a demo account before running the system live.

Important Disclaimers

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk.

Gold Smart Turtle is provided as is, and users are responsible for their own account management, risk settings, and capital allocation.

Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.