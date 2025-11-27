SegnaliSezioni
Anthony Ellis

Challenger II

Anthony Ellis
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
27
Profit Trade:
19 (70.37%)
Loss Trade:
8 (29.63%)
Best Trade:
20.58 GBP
Worst Trade:
-6.21 GBP
Profitto lordo:
145.74 GBP (9 585 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-33.61 GBP (3 351 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (35.99 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
39.99 GBP (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.57
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
33 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
7.26
Long Trade:
17 (62.96%)
Short Trade:
10 (37.04%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.34
Profitto previsto:
4.15 GBP
Profitto medio:
7.67 GBP
Perdita media:
-4.20 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-15.44 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-15.44 GBP (3)
Crescita mensile:
11.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
15.44 GBP
Massimale:
15.44 GBP (1.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 27
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 145
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 6.2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +20.58 GBP
Worst Trade: -6 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +35.99 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -15.44 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
This EA generates buy and sell signals using Williams %R , Parabolic SAR, and simple divergence logic. A new signal can occur only once per candle. A buy signal triggers when WPR shows oversold conditions (WPR(2) and either the price is above SAR, WPR is extremely low, or WPR forms a bullish three-bar divergence; a final filter requires WPR. When a buy signal appears, all sell trades on that symbol are closed and a new buy order is opened with a dynamic lot size based on distance from the average entry and the capital-scaling parameter. A sell signal triggers in the opposite overbought conditions (WPR), with confirmation from price being below SAR, WPR being extremely high, or a bearish three-bar divergence; a final filter requires WPR(1) . When a sell signal appears, all buy trades are closed and a dynamically sized sell order is opened. The EA essentially uses WPR oversold/overbought levels, SAR trend direction, and divergence patterns to open positions while closing opposite ones and adjusting lot size automatically.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.27 09:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 09:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
