SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ONR CORRELATION MASTER REEL ACCOUNT
Onur Erkan Yildiz

ONR CORRELATION MASTER REEL ACCOUNT

Onur Erkan Yildiz
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
FBS-Real
1:400
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
26
Profit Trade:
19 (73.07%)
Loss Trade:
7 (26.92%)
Best Trade:
17.30 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
97.88 USD (1 605 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-21.66 USD (1 146 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (29.61 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
29.61 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.52
Attività di trading:
64.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
23.81%
Ultimo trade:
11 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
38
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
5.44
Long Trade:
13 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
13 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.52
Profitto previsto:
2.93 USD
Profitto medio:
5.15 USD
Perdita media:
-3.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-14.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-14.00 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
7.62%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
14.00 USD (1.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.36% (14.00 USD)
Per equità:
5.96% (64.13 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 4
EURUSD 4
USDCAD 4
USDCHF 4
XAGUSD 3
XAUUSD 3
GBPJPY 1
EURJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 0
EURUSD 19
USDCAD -1
USDCHF 21
XAGUSD 40
XAUUSD -9
GBPJPY 2
EURJPY 3
AUDCAD 0
AUDJPY 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 7
EURUSD 191
USDCAD -14
USDCHF 170
XAGUSD 788
XAUUSD -854
GBPJPY 67
EURJPY 93
AUDCAD -12
AUDJPY 23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.30 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +29.61 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 2
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 2
Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 4
AtriaFinancial-Production
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 7
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 11
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 2
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 6
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 6
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 2
FanHuaGroupLimited-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 33
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 7
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 3
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
280 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

OFFICIAL SHOWCASE ACCOUNT ($1,000 REAL) This real account was deliberately started with a $1,000 balance to demonstrate how accessible and scalable our systems are for every trader. Portfolio Strategy:

  • 80% ONR CORRELATION MASTER: Statistical Arbitrage & Hedge (Safe Growth)

  • 20% ONR SMART MONEY AI: AI-Based Trend Following (Bonus Profit)

    👉 DOWNLOAD THE ROBOT & COPY THIS SYSTEM: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/156531


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.28 06:56
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2025.11.28 06:35 2025.11.28 06:35:57  

OFFICIAL SHOWCASE ACCOUNT ($1,000 REAL) This real account was deliberately started with a $1,000 balance to demonstrate how accessible and scalable our systems are for every trader. Portfolio Strategy: 80% ONR CORRELATION MASTER: Statistical Arbitrage & Hedge (Safe Growth) 20% ONR SMART MONEY AI: AI-Based Trend Following (Bonus Profit) 👉 DOWNLOAD THE ROBOT & COPY THIS SYSTEM: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/156531

2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.27 16:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 16:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 06:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 06:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 06:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 06:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ONR CORRELATION MASTER REEL ACCOUNT
30USD al mese
8%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
1
92%
26
73%
64%
4.51
2.93
USD
6%
1:400
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.