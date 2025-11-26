- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|BTCUSD
|6
|DOGEUSD
|6
|ETHUSD
|4
|Apple
|1
|NAS100
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-248
|BTCUSD
|2
|DOGEUSD
|0
|ETHUSD
|-1
|Apple
|0
|NAS100
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|BTCUSD
|17K
|DOGEUSD
|393
|ETHUSD
|-12K
|Apple
|6
|NAS100
|420
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.82 × 4851
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|5.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.33 × 1446
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|8.15 × 789
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
HYBRID CRAZY GRID - Mean Reversion Grid Trading System
📊 Concept
High-performance Expert Advisor based on mean reversion strategy with multi-level grid system. The EA identifies market deviations and strategically accumulates positions to capitalize on returns to average.
🎯 Key Features
- 3 Major Pairs: AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD
- Timeframe: M15 (high reactivity)
- Grid System: Up to 5 levels with progressive volume multiplier
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Intelligent adaptation to account size
- Risk Management: Drawdown protection + emergency kill-switch
- Partial Take Profit: Progressive profit locking
- Trailing Stop: Automatic profit protection
⚙️ Mechanism
The EA detects significant deviations (0.2%) from moving average (225 periods), opens an initial position, then adds grid levels every 50 pips. Closure at global TP or via trailing stop if strong trend.
💰 Risk Management
- Maximum controlled drawdown at 50%
- Automatic lot reduction during retracements
- Compound growth on performing accounts
- Maximum tolerated spread: 30 pips
📈 Expected Performance
Hybrid system between scalping and swing trading, targeting progressive compounding on uncorrelated exotic pairs.
