EA HYPER CRAZY GRID
Marc Jose Gerard Debiais

EA HYPER CRAZY GRID

Marc Jose Gerard Debiais
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
0%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
58
Profit Trade:
44 (75.86%)
Loss Trade:
14 (24.14%)
Best Trade:
38.19 EUR
Worst Trade:
-107.16 EUR
Profitto lordo:
215.03 EUR (42 304 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-431.77 EUR (47 756 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (142.01 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
142.01 EUR (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.42%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.82
Long Trade:
51 (87.93%)
Short Trade:
7 (12.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.50
Profitto previsto:
-3.74 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.89 EUR
Perdita media:
-30.84 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-228.49 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-228.49 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
217.46 EUR
Massimale:
263.58 EUR (134.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
3.70% (9.28 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
BTCUSD 6
DOGEUSD 6
ETHUSD 4
Apple 1
NAS100 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -248
BTCUSD 2
DOGEUSD 0
ETHUSD -1
Apple 0
NAS100 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -11K
BTCUSD 17K
DOGEUSD 393
ETHUSD -12K
Apple 6
NAS100 420
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +38.19 EUR
Worst Trade: -107 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +142.01 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -228.49 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.82 × 4851
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
5.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.33 × 1446
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.15 × 789
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
49 più
HYBRID CRAZY GRID - Mean Reversion Grid Trading System

📊 Concept

High-performance Expert Advisor based on mean reversion strategy with multi-level grid system. The EA identifies market deviations and strategically accumulates positions to capitalize on returns to average.

🎯 Key Features

  • 3 Major Pairs: AUD/NZD, NZD/CAD, AUD/CAD
  • Timeframe: M15 (high reactivity)
  • Grid System: Up to 5 levels with progressive volume multiplier
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Intelligent adaptation to account size
  • Risk Management: Drawdown protection + emergency kill-switch
  • Partial Take Profit: Progressive profit locking
  • Trailing Stop: Automatic profit protection

⚙️ Mechanism

The EA detects significant deviations (0.2%) from moving average (225 periods), opens an initial position, then adds grid levels every 50 pips. Closure at global TP or via trailing stop if strong trend.

💰 Risk Management

  • Maximum controlled drawdown at 50%
  • Automatic lot reduction during retracements
  • Compound growth on performing accounts
  • Maximum tolerated spread: 30 pips

📈 Expected Performance

Hybrid system between scalping and swing trading, targeting progressive compounding on uncorrelated exotic pairs.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.26 22:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
