Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
BTC A + BTC B ;
Gold J35 V2 ;
USTEC V2 + V4 ;
One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.
Plz note:
1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on ICmarkets, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.
