BTC A + BTC B ;

Gold J35 V2 ;

USTEC V2 + V4 ;

One order per time, no Martingale, no Grid.





Plz note:

1、The USTEC(NAS100) index's price , is not same for all brokers, and on some broker, its 1 lot = 10 lot on ICmarkets, so u need to check the specification on ur own broker, but better to use Tickmill for the best delay, if u wish not to pay the monthly fee, u can PM me.

2、The system has scalper algo , so better to use same broker, here is Tickmill's link if u have no account yet: Click me.