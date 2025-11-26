- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
305
Profit Trade:
133 (43.60%)
Loss Trade:
172 (56.39%)
Best Trade:
120.41 USD
Worst Trade:
-50.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 047.03 USD (4 425 350 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 340.77 USD (3 780 394 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (34.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
163.98 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
86.45%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.59%
Ultimo trade:
27 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
142
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
4.11
Long Trade:
89 (29.18%)
Short Trade:
216 (70.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.53
Profitto previsto:
2.32 USD
Profitto medio:
15.39 USD
Perdita media:
-7.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-41.42 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-122.95 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
172.42%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
105.93 USD
Massimale:
171.82 USD (36.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
36.94% (171.82 USD)
Per equità:
2.18% (25.36 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDm
|174
|XAUUSDm
|68
|USTECm
|41
|US30m
|22
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSDm
|447
|XAUUSDm
|230
|USTECm
|35
|US30m
|-6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSDm
|585K
|XAUUSDm
|17K
|USTECm
|44K
|US30m
|-456
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +120.41 USD
Worst Trade: -50 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +34.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -41.42 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.36 × 22
Fully automatic trend trading, trading on the right side, no hitting the top or buying the bottom
Every order must have a stop-profit and stop-loss order, and no orders will be taken.
Small orders, long-term compound interest, slight martingale, no stud
There is risk control. When short-term adverse events occur, they will withdraw temporarily and then re-enter at the right time.
In extreme cases, positions will be closed manually, but orders will not be opened manually, leaving it entirely to the computer.
Any transaction has risks, follow orders at your own risk
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
39USD al mese
172%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
2
26%
305
43%
86%
1.52
2.32
USD
USD
37%
1:200