Hou Min Xiao

CompoundInterest

Hou Min Xiao
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 172%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
305
Profit Trade:
133 (43.60%)
Loss Trade:
172 (56.39%)
Best Trade:
120.41 USD
Worst Trade:
-50.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 047.03 USD (4 425 350 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 340.77 USD (3 780 394 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (34.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
163.98 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
86.45%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.59%
Ultimo trade:
27 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
142
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
4.11
Long Trade:
89 (29.18%)
Short Trade:
216 (70.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.53
Profitto previsto:
2.32 USD
Profitto medio:
15.39 USD
Perdita media:
-7.80 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-41.42 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-122.95 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
172.42%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
105.93 USD
Massimale:
171.82 USD (36.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
36.94% (171.82 USD)
Per equità:
2.18% (25.36 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 174
XAUUSDm 68
USTECm 41
US30m 22
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSDm 447
XAUUSDm 230
USTECm 35
US30m -6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSDm 585K
XAUUSDm 17K
USTECm 44K
US30m -456
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +120.41 USD
Worst Trade: -50 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +34.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -41.42 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real5
2.36 × 22
Fully automatic trend trading, trading on the right side, no hitting the top or buying the bottom

Every order must have a stop-profit and stop-loss order, and no orders will be taken.

Small orders, long-term compound interest, slight martingale, no stud

There is risk control. When short-term adverse events occur, they will withdraw temporarily and then re-enter at the right time.

In extreme cases, positions will be closed manually, but orders will not be opened manually, leaving it entirely to the computer.

Any transaction has risks, follow orders at your own risk
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.26 09:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.26 09:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 08:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 08:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.