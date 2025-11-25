- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
29
Profit Trade:
23 (79.31%)
Loss Trade:
6 (20.69%)
Best Trade:
204.26 USD
Worst Trade:
-161.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
858.31 USD (17 728 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-392.10 USD (6 388 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (454.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
454.98 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.33
Long Trade:
18 (62.07%)
Short Trade:
11 (37.93%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.19
Profitto previsto:
16.08 USD
Profitto medio:
37.32 USD
Perdita media:
-65.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-45.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-161.10 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
187.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
45.59 USD
Massimale:
200.05 USD (39.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLD
|466
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +204.26 USD
Worst Trade: -161 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +454.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -45.59 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Ava-Real 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Golden Triangle" Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading
🔍 Signal Objective
This signal is based on the proven **T1 Esports EA** system, designed to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream within **18–24 months** through a fully automated breakout strategy.
📌 Core Strategy Advantages
✅ Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports," ensuring strict discipline and eliminating emotional interference
✅ Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with consistent performance
✅ Fixed Stop-Loss + Flexible Take-Profit – Strict risk control per trade, aiming for high reward-to-risk ratios
✅ Live Trading Proven – Real and reliable performance data, free from over-optimization
📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options
💰 Basic Copying – Recommended 1:1 capital allocation, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation
📈 Multiplier Growth – Users can flexibly adjust copy multiples based on their capital size
🔁 Minimum Capital – Starting from 200 USDT
🛠 Recommended Tool – Use MQL5 official copy trading feature for stable execution
🌐 Broker Suggestion – Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage
✅ Suitable For
✔ Traders seeking steady passive income
✔ All account sizes supported, with flexible configuration options
✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potential EA purchase
🛡 Risk Management
📉 Fixed Lot Benchmark – 300U for 0.01 lot, 900U for 0.03 lot, ensuring controllable risk
🛑 Stop-Loss First – Clear stop-loss set before each trade entry
📊 Proportional Risk Control – Single trade risk limited to 1–2% of account equity
🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency – Pure trend breakout logic
📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)
Starting Capital: 300U (flexible allocation)
Average Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%–50%
Flexible Risk-Reward Ratio
Target Timeline: 18–24 months to achieve salary-replacing income
⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing carries risks—trade with caution.
Non ci sono recensioni