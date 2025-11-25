SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / T1 Esports Club P2
Peng Peng Gao

T1 Esports Club P2

Peng Peng Gao
0 recensioni
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
Ava-Real 4
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
29
Profit Trade:
23 (79.31%)
Loss Trade:
6 (20.69%)
Best Trade:
204.26 USD
Worst Trade:
-161.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
858.31 USD (17 728 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-392.10 USD (6 388 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (454.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
454.98 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.33
Long Trade:
18 (62.07%)
Short Trade:
11 (37.93%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.19
Profitto previsto:
16.08 USD
Profitto medio:
37.32 USD
Perdita media:
-65.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-45.59 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-161.10 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
187.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
45.59 USD
Massimale:
200.05 USD (39.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 29
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD 466
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 11K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Ava-Real 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Golden Triangle" Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading  

🔍 Signal Objective  
This signal is based on the proven **T1 Esports EA** system, designed to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream within **18–24 months** through a fully automated breakout strategy.  

📌 Core Strategy Advantages  
✅ Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports," ensuring strict discipline and eliminating emotional interference  
✅ Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with consistent performance  
✅ Fixed Stop-Loss + Flexible Take-Profit – Strict risk control per trade, aiming for high reward-to-risk ratios  
✅ Live Trading Proven – Real and reliable performance data, free from over-optimization  

📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options  
💰 Basic Copying – Recommended 1:1 capital allocation, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation  
📈 Multiplier Growth – Users can flexibly adjust copy multiples based on their capital size  
🔁 Minimum Capital – Starting from 200 USDT  
🛠 Recommended Tool – Use MQL5 official copy trading feature for stable execution  
🌐 Broker Suggestion – Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage  

✅ Suitable For  
✔ Traders seeking steady passive income  
✔ All account sizes supported, with flexible configuration options  
✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potential EA purchase  

🛡 Risk Management  
📉 Fixed Lot Benchmark – 300U for 0.01 lot, 900U for 0.03 lot, ensuring controllable risk  
🛑 Stop-Loss First – Clear stop-loss set before each trade entry  
📊 Proportional Risk Control – Single trade risk limited to 1–2% of account equity  
🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency – Pure trend breakout logic  

📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)  
Starting Capital: 300U (flexible allocation)  
Average Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%–50%  
Flexible Risk-Reward Ratio  
Target Timeline: 18–24 months to achieve salary-replacing income  

⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing carries risks—trade with caution.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.25 12:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 12:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
