🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Golden Triangle" Strategy · Flexible Copy Trading





🔍 Signal Objective

This signal is based on the proven **T1 Esports EA** system, designed to help users build a stable and sustainable passive income stream within **18–24 months** through a fully automated breakout strategy.





📌 Core Strategy Advantages

✅ Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports," ensuring strict discipline and eliminating emotional interference

✅ Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with consistent performance

✅ Fixed Stop-Loss + Flexible Take-Profit – Strict risk control per trade, aiming for high reward-to-risk ratios

✅ Live Trading Proven – Real and reliable performance data, free from over-optimization





📌 Flexible Copy Trading Options

💰 Basic Copying – Recommended 1:1 capital allocation, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation

📈 Multiplier Growth – Users can flexibly adjust copy multiples based on their capital size

🔁 Minimum Capital – Starting from 200 USDT

🛠 Recommended Tool – Use MQL5 official copy trading feature for stable execution

🌐 Broker Suggestion – Choose ECN brokers with low latency and minimal slippage





✅ Suitable For

✔ Traders seeking steady passive income

✔ All account sizes supported, with flexible configuration options

✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potential EA purchase





🛡 Risk Management

📉 Fixed Lot Benchmark – 300U for 0.01 lot, 900U for 0.03 lot, ensuring controllable risk

🛑 Stop-Loss First – Clear stop-loss set before each trade entry

📊 Proportional Risk Control – Single trade risk limited to 1–2% of account equity

🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency – Pure trend breakout logic





📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)

Starting Capital: 300U (flexible allocation)

Average Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%–50%

Flexible Risk-Reward Ratio

Target Timeline: 18–24 months to achieve salary-replacing income





⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing carries risks—trade with caution.