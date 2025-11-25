Trading Instrument: XAUUSD

Trading Approach: Short-term intraday trading with frequent entries.

Lot Size: Fixed small volume (0.02 lots per trade) for controlled exposure.

Risk Management: No martingale, no grid, no averaging up. Every position is opened with a predefined volume.

Stop-Loss / Take-Profit: Used on all trades.

Holding Time: Mostly short-term. Positions are usually closed within the same session.

Strategy Logic: Trades are executed based on market momentum, volatility behavior, and key intraday levels. The goal is to capture small, consistent price movements on gold.

Drawdown Control: Risk is managed through small fixed lots and controlled trade frequency.

Leverage Requirements: Suitable for accounts with moderate leverage.

Recommended Deposit: Use a balance that fits your personal risk tolerance and broker conditions.

Important Notice: Past results do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions may change. Copy only with capital you can afford to risk.

