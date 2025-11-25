- Crescita
Trade:
254
Profit Trade:
196 (77.16%)
Loss Trade:
58 (22.83%)
Best Trade:
615.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-160.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 622.09 USD (857 330 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-752.13 USD (194 692 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (84.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
626.98 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
33 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
7.38
Long Trade:
215 (84.65%)
Short Trade:
39 (15.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.49
Profitto previsto:
7.36 USD
Profitto medio:
13.38 USD
Perdita media:
-12.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-103.28 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-160.68 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
156.53%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
225.82 USD
Massimale:
253.51 USD (197.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|189
|BTCUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|11
|USOUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|9
|NDX100
|8
|US30
|7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.9K
|BTCUSD
|77
|USDJPY
|-21
|USOUSD
|-5
|EURUSD
|-46
|NDX100
|-43
|US30
|8
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|BTCUSD
|703K
|USDJPY
|-317
|USOUSD
|-361
|EURUSD
|-1.6K
|NDX100
|-60K
|US30
|7.9K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
Best Trade: +615.42 USD
Worst Trade: -161 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +84.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -103.28 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EightcapGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 49
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 36
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.67 × 868
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD
Trading Approach: Short-term intraday trading with frequent entries.
Lot Size: Fixed small volume (0.02 lots per trade) for controlled exposure.
Risk Management: No martingale, no grid, no averaging up. Every position is opened with a predefined volume.
Stop-Loss / Take-Profit: Used on all trades.
Holding Time: Mostly short-term. Positions are usually closed within the same session.
Strategy Logic: Trades are executed based on market momentum, volatility behavior, and key intraday levels. The goal is to capture small, consistent price movements on gold.
Drawdown Control: Risk is managed through small fixed lots and controlled trade frequency.
Leverage Requirements: Suitable for accounts with moderate leverage.
Recommended Deposit: Use a balance that fits your personal risk tolerance and broker conditions.
Important Notice: Past results do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions may change. Copy only with capital you can afford to risk.
