Razu Ahmed Toha

Holo Forex 101

Razu Ahmed Toha
0 recensioni
28 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
254
Profit Trade:
196 (77.16%)
Loss Trade:
58 (22.83%)
Best Trade:
615.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-160.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 622.09 USD (857 330 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-752.13 USD (194 692 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (84.86 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
626.98 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
33 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
7.38
Long Trade:
215 (84.65%)
Short Trade:
39 (15.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.49
Profitto previsto:
7.36 USD
Profitto medio:
13.38 USD
Perdita media:
-12.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-103.28 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-160.68 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
156.53%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
225.82 USD
Massimale:
253.51 USD (197.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 189
BTCUSD 21
USDJPY 11
USOUSD 9
EURUSD 9
NDX100 8
US30 7
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.9K
BTCUSD 77
USDJPY -21
USOUSD -5
EURUSD -46
NDX100 -43
US30 8
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD 703K
USDJPY -317
USOUSD -361
EURUSD -1.6K
NDX100 -60K
US30 7.9K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +615.42 USD
Worst Trade: -161 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +84.86 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -103.28 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "EightcapGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 4
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 49
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 36
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Trading Instrument: XAUUSD
Trading Approach: Short-term intraday trading with frequent entries.
Lot Size: Fixed small volume (0.02 lots per trade) for controlled exposure.
Risk Management: No martingale, no grid, no averaging up. Every position is opened with a predefined volume.
Stop-Loss / Take-Profit: Used on all trades.
Holding Time: Mostly short-term. Positions are usually closed within the same session.
Strategy Logic: Trades are executed based on market momentum, volatility behavior, and key intraday levels. The goal is to capture small, consistent price movements on gold.
Drawdown Control: Risk is managed through small fixed lots and controlled trade frequency.
Leverage Requirements: Suitable for accounts with moderate leverage.
Recommended Deposit: Use a balance that fits your personal risk tolerance and broker conditions.
Important Notice: Past results do not guarantee future performance. Market conditions may change. Copy only with capital you can afford to risk.
