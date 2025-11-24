Puerple Gold Strategy Features



Intelligent Algorithm: A machine learning-based intelligent algorithm continuously learns and optimizes the trading strategy;

Security Guarantee: Multiple security mechanisms protect funds, including stop-loss settings, position control, and a risk warning system;

24/7 Operation: Continuous market monitoring around the clock ensures no trading opportunities are missed, achieving truly automated trading;

Data-Driven: Backtesting based on extensive historical data and scientific data analysis ensures the strategy's stability, reliability, and adaptability to market changes.

5-Level Risk Control: A unique five-level risk management system protects your investment and ensures steady profits in uncertain markets.

Level 1: Ultra-Fast Market Filtering: Intelligently identifies and filters market noise and extreme volatility, avoiding trading in volatile markets and controlling risk at its source.

Level 2: Small Unrealized Loss Handling: When small unrealized losses occur, the system employs a one-sided handling strategy, using precise technical analysis to determine the optimal exit point.



Level 3: Medium Unrealized Loss Handling - In cases of medium unrealized losses, the system activates a two-way handling mechanism to hedge risks while seeking reversal opportunities.

Level 4: Large Unrealized Loss Order Splitting - Faced with significant unrealized losses, the system employs an intelligent order splitting strategy to process losses in batches, reducing market impact and slippage costs.

Level 5: Extreme Unrealized Loss Liquidation - In extreme cases, the system decisively executes liquidation to protect remaining funds and prepare for the next trading opportunity.

Ensuring Long-Term Operation