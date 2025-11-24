SegnaliSezioni
Zhu He Li

Purple Gold

Zhu He Li
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 0%
RockfortMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
7
Profit Trade:
5 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
2 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
12.87 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
42.07 USD (3 475 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.42 USD (642 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (24.80 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
24.80 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.86
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.03%
Ultimo trade:
32 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
53 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
7.60
Long Trade:
5 (71.43%)
Short Trade:
2 (28.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
6.55
Profitto previsto:
5.09 USD
Profitto medio:
8.41 USD
Perdita media:
-3.21 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-4.69 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.69 USD (1)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
4.69 USD (0.01%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.01% (4.03 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 36
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 2.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.87 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +24.80 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.69 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RockfortMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Puerple Gold Strategy Features

Intelligent Algorithm: A machine learning-based intelligent algorithm continuously learns and optimizes the trading strategy;

Security Guarantee: Multiple security mechanisms protect funds, including stop-loss settings, position control, and a risk warning system;

24/7 Operation: Continuous market monitoring around the clock ensures no trading opportunities are missed, achieving truly automated trading;

Data-Driven: Backtesting based on extensive historical data and scientific data analysis ensures the strategy's stability, reliability, and adaptability to market changes.

5-Level Risk Control: A unique five-level risk management system protects your investment and ensures steady profits in uncertain markets.
Level 1: Ultra-Fast Market Filtering: Intelligently identifies and filters market noise and extreme volatility, avoiding trading in volatile markets and controlling risk at its source.
Level 2: Small Unrealized Loss Handling: When small unrealized losses occur, the system employs a one-sided handling strategy, using precise technical analysis to determine the optimal exit point.
Level 3: Medium Unrealized Loss Handling - In cases of medium unrealized losses, the system activates a two-way handling mechanism to hedge risks while seeking reversal opportunities.
Level 4: Large Unrealized Loss Order Splitting - Faced with significant unrealized losses, the system employs an intelligent order splitting strategy to process losses in batches, reducing market impact and slippage costs.
Level 5: Extreme Unrealized Loss Liquidation - In extreme cases, the system decisively executes liquidation to protect remaining funds and prepare for the next trading opportunity.
Ensuring Long-Term Operation

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.24 15:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.24 15:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.24 15:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
