- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
11 (84.61%)
Loss Trade:
2 (15.38%)
Best Trade:
6.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.61 USD
Profitto lordo:
31.20 USD (3 241 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13.17 USD (1 315 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (17.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
17.81 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.36
Attività di trading:
98.20%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.62%
Ultimo trade:
10 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.37
Long Trade:
11 (84.62%)
Short Trade:
2 (15.38%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.37
Profitto previsto:
1.39 USD
Profitto medio:
2.84 USD
Perdita media:
-6.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-13.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.17 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
3.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
13.17 USD (2.54%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.54% (13.17 USD)
Per equità:
2.36% (12.08 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|AUDUSD
|695
|USDCAD
|162
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.05 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +17.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.17 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live09" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
TeleTrade-NoDealingDesk
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.09 × 23
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.12 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.18 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.28 × 103
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.40 × 40
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.50 × 4
这是一个复杂、创新且具有高度风险控制意识的网格/马丁策略，
它将多个高级概念结合在一起，旨在适应市场波动并控制风险，
根据最严格的历史数据回测，它的年化盈利能力在100%到150%之间，
稳定/盈利是他最高的宗旨，请跟随它，一起享受成功的愉悦。
建议账户初始资金最低限度为500美元。
This is a sophisticated, innovative grid/Martingale strategy built with a strong focus on risk control.
It integrates multiple advanced concepts to adapt to market volatility while managing exposure.
According to the strictest historical backtesting, it delivers an annualized return between 100% and 150%.
Stability and profitability are its highest principles—follow it, and share in the satisfaction of success！
It is recommended that the account have a minimum initial balance of at least 500 USD.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
4%
0
0
USD
USD
518
USD
USD
1
100%
13
84%
98%
2.36
1.39
USD
USD
3%
1:500