- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
Nessun dato
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Ava-Real 1-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
GoldSentinel Pro is a high-performance XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal engineered for stability, consistency, and disciplined risk-managed entries.
Powered by real-time microstructure analysis, the strategy detects momentum pressure based on the balance of buy/sell tick flow, allowing it to enter early in short-term directional moves while avoiding choppy conditions.
This system is designed for traders who want steady growth, controlled drawdown, and a fully automated approach to trading Gold.
🔷 📌 Strategy Overview
-
✔ Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
✔ Timeframe: Tick-based execution (independent of chart TF)
-
✔ Method: Tick sentiment imbalance + momentum confirmation
-
✔ Execution: Fully automated
-
✔ Trade Duration: Short to medium (minutes to hours)
-
✔ Risk Model: Fixed micro-lot exposure
-
✔ Leverage Requirement: Low to moderate
-
✔ Best Suited For: Small or medium accounts; consistent, low-stress growth
The system continuously reads market micro-movements to detect early directional breaks and exits quickly when the pressure weakens — avoiding large reversals or prolonged drawdowns.
🔶 📈 Performance Philosophy
GoldSentinel Pro is built around:
-
Frequent small wins
-
Fast exit if momentum weakens
-
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
-
No over-leveraging
-
Clean, simple, robust logic designed for long-term survival
This makes it ideal for traders who value capital preservation while still benefiting from the natural volatility of Gold.
🔷 🛡️ Risk & Safety
GoldSentinel Pro emphasizes strict risk control:
-
Fixed lot micro-sizing (no compounding during signal)
-
No dangerous strategies
-
No positions held over weekends
-
No excessive exposure
-
Slippage-aware execution
This is a strategy designed for slow, safe, consistent growth, not gambling.
🔶 📌 Requirements for Subscribers
To follow this signal smoothly:
-
Recommended Deposit: $200+
-
Broker Type: ECN or low-spread account
-
Max Spread for XAUUSD: Ideally ≤ 0.60
-
VPS Recommended: Yes — 24/5 uptime ensures accurate execution
-
Hedging Enabled: Not required
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher preferred
🔷 ⚙️ How It Trades
-
Buys when buy-side tick pressure > threshold
-
Sells when sell-side tick pressure > threshold
-
Exits immediately when pressure fades
-
Avoids chop by requiring clean directional momentum
-
Trades 24/5 with no time-of-day bias
The EA behind this signal is lightweight, highly reactive, and optimized for fast execution.
🔶 📢 Final Notes
GoldSentinel Pro focuses on:
-
Smooth equity growth
-
No emotional decision-making
-
Simple, powerful logic based on real market micro-behavior
If you want a Gold signal that is clean, disciplined, and designed for stability, GoldSentinel Pro delivers exactly that.