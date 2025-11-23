SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / GoldSentinel Pro
Robert James Poulin

GoldSentinel Pro

Robert James Poulin
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 CAD
Worst Trade:
0.00 CAD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 CAD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 CAD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 CAD
Profitto medio:
0.00 CAD
Perdita media:
0.00 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 CAD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 CAD
Massimale:
0.00 CAD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 CAD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 CAD)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 CAD
Worst Trade: -0 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 CAD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Ava-Real 1-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🔶 GoldSentinel Pro — Precision XAUUSD Momentum Flow Signal

GoldSentinel Pro is a high-performance XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal engineered for stability, consistency, and disciplined risk-managed entries.
Powered by real-time microstructure analysis, the strategy detects momentum pressure based on the balance of buy/sell tick flow, allowing it to enter early in short-term directional moves while avoiding choppy conditions.

This system is designed for traders who want steady growth, controlled drawdown, and a fully automated approach to trading Gold.

🔷 📌 Strategy Overview

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: Tick-based execution (independent of chart TF)

  • Method: Tick sentiment imbalance + momentum confirmation

  • Execution: Fully automated

  • Trade Duration: Short to medium (minutes to hours)

  • Risk Model: Fixed micro-lot exposure

  • Leverage Requirement: Low to moderate

  • Best Suited For: Small or medium accounts; consistent, low-stress growth

The system continuously reads market micro-movements to detect early directional breaks and exits quickly when the pressure weakens — avoiding large reversals or prolonged drawdowns.

🔶 📈 Performance Philosophy

GoldSentinel Pro is built around:

  • Frequent small wins

  • Fast exit if momentum weakens

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

  • No over-leveraging

  • Clean, simple, robust logic designed for long-term survival

This makes it ideal for traders who value capital preservation while still benefiting from the natural volatility of Gold.

🔷 🛡️ Risk & Safety

GoldSentinel Pro emphasizes strict risk control:

  • Fixed lot micro-sizing (no compounding during signal)

  • No dangerous strategies

  • No positions held over weekends

  • No excessive exposure

  • Slippage-aware execution

This is a strategy designed for slow, safe, consistent growth, not gambling.

🔶 📌 Requirements for Subscribers

To follow this signal smoothly:

  • Recommended Deposit: $200+

  • Broker Type: ECN or low-spread account

  • Max Spread for XAUUSD: Ideally ≤ 0.60

  • VPS Recommended: Yes — 24/5 uptime ensures accurate execution

  • Hedging Enabled: Not required

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher preferred

🔷 ⚙️ How It Trades

  • Buys when buy-side tick pressure > threshold

  • Sells when sell-side tick pressure > threshold

  • Exits immediately when pressure fades

  • Avoids chop by requiring clean directional momentum

  • Trades 24/5 with no time-of-day bias

The EA behind this signal is lightweight, highly reactive, and optimized for fast execution.

🔶 📢 Final Notes

GoldSentinel Pro focuses on:

  • Smooth equity growth

  • No emotional decision-making

  • Simple, powerful logic based on real market micro-behavior

If you want a Gold signal that is clean, disciplined, and designed for stability, GoldSentinel Pro delivers exactly that.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.23 13:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.23 13:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 13:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
