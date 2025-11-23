SegnaliSezioni
Rinaldo Adi Sarosa

Trader FXQA

Rinaldo Adi Sarosa
0 recensioni
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
28
Profit Trade:
24 (85.71%)
Loss Trade:
4 (14.29%)
Best Trade:
12.97 USD
Worst Trade:
-36.40 USD
Profitto lordo:
240.96 USD (9 003 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-94.33 USD (3 428 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (104.18 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
104.18 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.41
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.03
Long Trade:
16 (57.14%)
Short Trade:
12 (42.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.55
Profitto previsto:
5.24 USD
Profitto medio:
10.04 USD
Perdita media:
-23.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-36.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-36.40 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
3.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
36.40 USD (1.18%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD 147
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 5.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +12.97 USD
Worst Trade: -36 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +104.18 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36.40 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 3
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.15 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.24 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.29 × 222
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 72
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.67 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.74 × 42
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.80 × 35
Tickmill-Live08
2.83 × 12
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
3.80 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.00 × 1
CityIndexAU-Live 101
6.47 × 55
XMTrading-Real 256
9.80 × 10
FBS-Real-3
11.32 × 423
FBS-Real-9
11.39 × 74
Alpari-ECN1
13.00 × 1
Forex EA that incorporates in neural networks and deep learning... my target is to get steady profit in long term

with minimum drawdown..

leverage 1:500


PLEASE ONLY USE THE BEST VPS AND BROKER

LOW SPREAD BROKER LIKE ICMARKETS

FAST VPS WITH LOW LATENCY / PING LIKE https://www.commercialnetworkservices.com/

MT5

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Past performance doesn't guarantee future result *


you can read this article how to subscribe signals-->

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to get the same lotsizes with the signal 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.23 12:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 12:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
