- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
14
Profit Trade:
10 (71.42%)
Loss Trade:
4 (28.57%)
Best Trade:
147.26 USD
Worst Trade:
-218.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
580.25 USD (395 698 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-394.88 USD (285 471 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (331.06 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
331.06 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.82%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.74
Long Trade:
7 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
7 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.47
Profitto previsto:
13.24 USD
Profitto medio:
58.03 USD
Perdita media:
-98.72 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-218.76 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-218.76 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
19.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
251.29 USD (18.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
16.85% (182.29 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|13
|AUDUSDm
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDm
|185
|AUDUSDm
|0
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDm
|110K
|AUDUSDm
|-3
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +147.26 USD
Worst Trade: -219 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +331.06 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -218.76 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
🎯 Core Strategy Concept
This strategy abandons reliance on a single market direction and constructs an adaptive trading system by deploying two independent yet logically complementary trading engines—"Bull Master" and "Bear Master." Regardless of whether the market is trending upward, downward, or consolidating, the strategy continuously captures profits through dynamic risk hedging, aiming to achieve steady asset growth.
⚙️ Operating Mechanism
Signal - Bull Master: Primarily captures long opportunities and performs hedging during pullbacks.
Signal B - Bear Master: Primarily captures short opportunities and performs hedging during rebounds.
Synergy Effect: The two signals do not operate independently but form a whole. In trending markets, one signal acts as the "attacker" to amplify profits, while the other serves as the "defender" to control losses; in consolidating markets, they provide hedging signals for each other, enabling high-probability short-term trades.
✨ Strategy Advantages
All-Weather Adaptability: Does not predict the market but adapts to any market environment (trending or consolidating).
Natural Risk Hedging: The core of the strategy includes a built-in hedging mechanism designed to smooth the equity curve and control drawdowns.
Disciplined Execution: Fully rule-based quantitative model, eliminating emotional trading.
Transparent Operation: Every trade has a clear signal logic and is never a "black-box" operation.
📊 Risk Disclosure
Trading forex and CFDs involves high risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
This strategy manages risk through a hedging mechanism but does not guarantee profit or the safety of principal.
Subscribers should fully understand the risks and make cautious decisions based on their own circumstances.
ℹ️ Subscription Information
Strategy Link:复制MetaTrader 5交易信号AlphaGemini 的交易 - 49 49/月 - Xiao Long Pan
Applicable Instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NAS100, BTCUSD
Recommended Account: ECN/RAW account type preferred, the lower the spread, the better
Minimum Capital: Recommended above $5,000 to withstand unexpected drawdowns
Disclaimer:
CFD and forex trading is a high-risk investment. This information is for strategy introduction purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please carefully read the full risk disclosure and strategy details on the MQL5 market before subscribing.
