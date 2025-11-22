SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / ICEBERG23
Agus Salem

ICEBERG23

Agus Salem
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6
Profit Trade:
5 (83.33%)
Loss Trade:
1 (16.67%)
Best Trade:
32.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.30 USD
Profitto lordo:
111.25 USD (1 737 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-14.30 USD (275 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (111.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
111.25 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.99
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
38 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
6.78
Long Trade:
6 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
7.78
Profitto previsto:
16.16 USD
Profitto medio:
22.25 USD
Perdita media:
-14.30 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-14.30 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-14.30 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
14.30 USD (0.35%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 97
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.5K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +32.80 USD
Worst Trade: -14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +111.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14.30 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
195 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

📌 Signal Description

Welcome to my trading signal!
This account is managed with a disciplined, data-driven strategy designed for consistent long-term growth rather than aggressive risk.

📈 Strategy Overview

  • ✔️ Mainly trades: (Forex pairs / Gold)

  • ✔️ Strategy type: (Scalping / Swing / Manual)

  • ✔️ Risk-controlled entries based on technical and market structure confirmation

  • ✔️ No random entries — every trade follows a tested rule-based system

🛡 Risk & Money Management

  • 🔹 Maximum risk per trade: 1–3%

  • 🔹 Stop Loss always applied 

  • 🔹 Constant lot size based on account balance and volatility

  • 🔹 Focus on protecting capital first, profit comes second


🎯 Performance Goal

My objective is stable growth with controlled drawdown.
This signal is suitable for traders who prefer consistent results over high-risk gambling strategies.

💬 Transparency & Updates

I provide weekly updates to subscribers and am always monitoring market conditions.
Consistency, discipline, and risk management are the foundation of this signal.

🚀 Join now and grow your account with a stable long-term approach.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.22 20:50
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.22 20:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.22 20:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati