Pierre Vachichin

CTrend FX Ultimate Signal

Pierre Vachichin
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 0%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
3.26 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
3.26 USD (66 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (3.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3.26 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
38.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.52%
Ultimo trade:
14 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
3.26 USD
Profitto medio:
3.26 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (1.14 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
WS30 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
WS30 3
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
WS30 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.26 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 EA Live Signal


CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 Expert Advisor

Unlock Advanced Trading with Precision and Control!

The CTrend FX Ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to provide traders with the flexibility to configure complex technical parameters and advanced trading strategies for optimized performance. CTrend FX Ultimate combines several trend-following, momentum-based, and fractal-based features to create a robust trading experience that aligns with individual market perspectives and risk tolerance. This is the most customizable MT4 Expert Advisor that you will find on the market. It went through 20 different versions over the years before being finally released for sale to the public. It can trade on most currency pairs, indices and commodities, although the settings will have to be optimized for each instrument. CTrend FX Ultimate MT4 can trade on most timeframes as well as on Renko charts. The default settings work well on the currencies and indices listed below, however the set files provided in the comments section on the 1st page work better. It is recommended that the buyer optimizes and backtests the expert advisor on their end to find the settings that match the trader's risk tolerance and trading style.

You can run the EA on your own terminals once you purchase it on https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126031.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.21 09:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 09:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 09:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 09:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copia

