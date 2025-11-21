This trading account is powered by a fully automated Expert Advisor enhanced with advanced AI technology.

It focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) using a precise scalping strategy on a RAW ECN account, ensuring ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

All trade entries are generated 100% by AI, with a built-in profit target system that automatically pauses trading once 3–5% daily profit is achieved, helping to secure gains and manage risk effectively.

For safety and optimal performance, the system automatically avoids trading during low-volume periods (LDR) and high-impact news events.

🔥 Smart. Fast. Disciplined. Profitable.

Subscribe now and let AI trade for you — with consistency and control.



