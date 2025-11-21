- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD+
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD+
|555
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
This trading account is powered by a fully automated Expert Advisor enhanced with advanced AI technology.
It focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) using a precise scalping strategy on a RAW ECN account, ensuring ultra-low spreads and fast execution.
All trade entries are generated 100% by AI, with a built-in profit target system that automatically pauses trading once 3–5% daily profit is achieved, helping to secure gains and manage risk effectively.
For safety and optimal performance, the system automatically avoids trading during low-volume periods (LDR) and high-impact news events.
🔥 Smart. Fast. Disciplined. Profitable.
