Mohd Muhaimin Bin Abd Ghani

ShogunRhyno Rebirth

Mohd Muhaimin Bin Abd Ghani
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 11%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
8 (72.72%)
Loss Trade:
3 (27.27%)
Best Trade:
4.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-1.11 USD
Profitto lordo:
17.60 USD (750 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4.07 USD (195 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (5.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.42 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.83
Attività di trading:
3.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
67.47%
Ultimo trade:
1 ora fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
12.19
Long Trade:
4 (36.36%)
Short Trade:
7 (63.64%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.32
Profitto previsto:
1.23 USD
Profitto medio:
2.20 USD
Perdita media:
-1.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-1.11 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1.11 USD (1)
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.10 USD
Massimale:
1.11 USD (0.86%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.93% (1.21 USD)
Per equità:
1.25% (1.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD+ 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD+ 555
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.32 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.42 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1.11 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "STARTRADERFinancial-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This trading account is powered by a fully automated Expert Advisor enhanced with advanced AI technology.

It focuses exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) using a precise scalping strategy on a RAW ECN account, ensuring ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

All trade entries are generated 100% by AI, with a built-in profit target system that automatically pauses trading once 3–5% daily profit is achieved, helping to secure gains and manage risk effectively.

For safety and optimal performance, the system automatically avoids trading during low-volume periods (LDR) and high-impact news events.

🔥 Smart. Fast. Disciplined. Profitable.
Subscribe now and let AI trade for you — with consistency and control.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.21 09:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 07:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.21 07:51
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 07:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.21 07:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.