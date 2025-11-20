SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ThisisrealAI
Martin Ruis

ThisisrealAI

Martin Ruis
0 recensioni
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 28%
PUPrime-Live2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
304
Profit Trade:
213 (70.06%)
Loss Trade:
91 (29.93%)
Best Trade:
49.64 EUR
Worst Trade:
-27.37 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 085.44 EUR (364 140 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-528.51 EUR (7 992 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (214.08 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
214.08 EUR (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
9 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
43
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.90
Long Trade:
194 (63.82%)
Short Trade:
110 (36.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.05
Profitto previsto:
1.83 EUR
Profitto medio:
5.10 EUR
Perdita media:
-5.81 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-191.80 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-191.80 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
20.95%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
6.12 EUR
Massimale:
191.80 EUR (7.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.72% (195.30 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD.p 298
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD.p 640
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD.p 7.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +49.64 EUR
Worst Trade: -27 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +214.08 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -191.80 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🚀 The AI Trading Signal With Insane Performance

Looking for a trading signal that actually delivers?
This AI-powered system is pulling off results that feel almost unreal.

Built on advanced machine-learning models, it analyzes the market deeper and faster than any human — spotting high-probability opportunities long before the crowd sees them.

🔥 Why It Works

  • Ultra-accurate AI pattern recognition

  • Real-time signals with exceptional consistency

  • Adaptive logic that keeps improving

  • Proven results that outperform traditional strategies

If you want a real edge — not hype, not theory — this is the signal that changes the game.

Experience next-level trading.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.20 17:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 17:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati