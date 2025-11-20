SegnaliSezioni
Peng Peng Gao

T1 Esports Club

Peng Peng Gao
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 117%
Ava-Real 4
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13
Profit Trade:
12 (92.30%)
Loss Trade:
1 (7.69%)
Best Trade:
84.25 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.24 USD
Profitto lordo:
354.36 USD (10 929 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2.24 USD (28 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (263.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
263.66 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.09
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
157.20
Long Trade:
7 (53.85%)
Short Trade:
6 (46.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
158.20
Profitto previsto:
27.09 USD
Profitto medio:
29.53 USD
Perdita media:
-2.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-2.24 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.24 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
117.37%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
2.24 USD (0.57%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.57% (2.24 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD 352
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +84.25 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +263.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.24 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Ava-Real 4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Super Gold" Strategy & Flexible Copy Trading

🔍 Strategy Objective
This signal is based on the mature T1 Esports EA program, designed to help users build a stable, sustainable passive income stream within 18-24 months through a fully automated breakout strategy.

📌 Core Strategy Advantages

 Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports", ensuring strong discipline and eliminating emotional interference
 Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with stable performance
 Fixed Stop Loss + Flexible Take Profit – Strictly controls single-trade risk while pursuing high profit-to-loss ratios
 Proven Live Results – Authentic data without overfitting, reliable and consistent performance

📌 Flexible Copy Trading Plans

💰 Basic Copy Trading: Recommended 1:1 capital ratio, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation
📈 Multiplier Growth: Users can flexibly choose copy trading multiples based on their capital size
🔁 Minimum Capital: Starting from 200U
🛠 Recommended Tool: Use Official MQL5 Copy Trading for stable execution
🌐 Broker Recommendation: Choose ECN Brokers with low latency and low slippage

✅ Ideal For

  • ✔ Traders seeking steady passive income

  • ✔ Flexible capital requirements, suitable for various account sizes

  • ✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potentially purchasing the program

🛡 Risk Management

  • 📉 Fixed Lot Baseline: 200U for 0.01 lot, 1000U for 0.05 lot, ensuring controllable risk

  • 🛑 Stop Loss First: Clear stop loss set before each trade entry

  • 📊 Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of account equity

  • 🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency Trading, pure trend breakout logic

📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)

  • Starting Capital: 300U (flexible configuration available)

  • Monthly Target Return: ≥ 30%

  • Flexible Profit-to-Loss Ratio

  • Target Period: 18-24 months to achieve salary-replacement income

⚠️ Based on historical backtesting and live verification, past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading carries risks, invest cautiously.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.20 11:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 09:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.20 09:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
