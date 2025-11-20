🚀 Trading Signal Introduction - "Super Gold" Strategy & Flexible Copy Trading

🔍 Strategy Objective

This signal is based on the mature T1 Esports EA program, designed to help users build a stable, sustainable passive income stream within 18-24 months through a fully automated breakout strategy.

📌 Core Strategy Advantages

✅ Programmatic Execution – Powered by EA "T1 Esports", ensuring strong discipline and eliminating emotional interference

✅ Verified Parameters – Strategy tested across multiple market cycles with stable performance

✅ Fixed Stop Loss + Flexible Take Profit – Strictly controls single-trade risk while pursuing high profit-to-loss ratios

✅ Proven Live Results – Authentic data without overfitting, reliable and consistent performance

📌 Flexible Copy Trading Plans

💰 Basic Copy Trading: Recommended 1:1 capital ratio, suitable for small accounts or low-risk operation

📈 Multiplier Growth: Users can flexibly choose copy trading multiples based on their capital size

🔁 Minimum Capital: Starting from 200U

🛠 Recommended Tool: Use Official MQL5 Copy Trading for stable execution

🌐 Broker Recommendation: Choose ECN Brokers with low latency and low slippage

✅ Ideal For

✔ Traders seeking steady passive income

✔ Flexible capital requirements, suitable for various account sizes

✔ Rational users interested in backtesting, verification, and potentially purchasing the program

🛡 Risk Management

📉 Fixed Lot Baseline: 200U for 0.01 lot, 1000U for 0.05 lot, ensuring controllable risk

🛑 Stop Loss First: Clear stop loss set before each trade entry

📊 Proportional Risk Control: Single trade risk limited to 1-2% of account equity

🔄 No Martingale, No High-Frequency Trading, pure trend breakout logic

📈 Expected Growth Path (For Reference Only)

Starting Capital : 300U (flexible configuration available)

Monthly Target Return : ≥ 30%

Flexible Profit-to-Loss Ratio

Target Period: 18-24 months to achieve salary-replacement income