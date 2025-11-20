SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / D 380 Y Tickmill
Danang Eko Prasetyo

D 380 Y Tickmill

Danang Eko Prasetyo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 21%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
55
Profit Trade:
38 (69.09%)
Loss Trade:
17 (30.91%)
Best Trade:
28.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-21.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
130.49 USD (13 026 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-79.24 USD (7 918 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (11.64 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
54.83 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
14.65%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.83%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
55
Tempo di attesa medio:
37 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.08
Long Trade:
36 (65.45%)
Short Trade:
19 (34.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.65
Profitto previsto:
0.93 USD
Profitto medio:
3.43 USD
Perdita media:
-4.66 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-47.61 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-47.61 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
21.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
23.23 USD
Massimale:
47.61 USD (18.07%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.07% (47.61 USD)
Per equità:
0.32% (0.92 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 55
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 51
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 5.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +28.75 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +11.64 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -47.61 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live04" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
18 più
Trading ibaratkan hobby yg menghasilkan 

 100% trading using EA D 4174 NG V-19 

I am a trader from Indonesia who minimizes risk by optimizing good money management, using ideal lots, I am not chasing big profits but I am looking for consistent profits that can work in the long term, if you are sure please follow and if you are in doubt please monitor first, but don't monitor it for too long because you can miss profits and market moments. I trade only the XAUUSD pair, with my trading hours from 00:02 PM to 23:59 PM WIB. If I feel I've made enough profit, I stop trading and continue the next day.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.20 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
