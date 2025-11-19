SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Premium COACHING
Deky Riana

Premium COACHING

Deky Riana
0 recensioni
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:400
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
31 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
10 395.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
95 730.72 USD (27 807 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (95 730.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
95 730.72 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.13
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
22 (70.97%)
Short Trade:
9 (29.03%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
3 088.09 USD
Profitto medio:
3 088.09 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
117.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.sv 96K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.sv 28K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10 395.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +95 730.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Premium COACHING

This account is presented as a measure of transparency, allowing you to observe how the strategy performs under real market conditions. You may choose to copy trade this account; however, it is important to emphasize the following :

Copy trading provides results.
Premium Coaching provides understanding.

Within the Premium Coaching program, you will not merely follow signals — you will learn to interpret the market with the perspective of a professional trader.
The program is designed to guide you in understanding:
• The timing and locations where market makers begin to engage the market
• The underlying price structures that drive market movement
• Techniques for executing precise and well-measured entries
• The mindset and risk management principles that contribute to consistent and stable performance

Contact us for further information :  http://t.me/meneerD3KY
Discover how the market truly operates — and how you can navigate it with clarity and confidence.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.19 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati