James Mutahi Wambui

Global Trading Circle

James Mutahi Wambui
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
ICMarketsKE-MT5-7
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
8
Profit Trade:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trade:
2 (25.00%)
Best Trade:
7.91 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.04 USD
Profitto lordo:
17.96 USD (1 792 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-13.10 USD (1 308 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (17.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
17.82 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
29.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.01%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
33 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.37
Long Trade:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trade:
1 (12.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.37
Profitto previsto:
0.61 USD
Profitto medio:
2.99 USD
Perdita media:
-6.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-13.10 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.10 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.35%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
13.10 USD (12.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.05% (13.10 USD)
Per equità:
7.41% (8.06 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 484
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.91 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +17.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.10 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsKE-MT5-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

GTC GOLD SCALPER PRO SIGNAL — Smart, Safe & Consistent XAUUSD Trading

Welcome to the GTC Gold Scalper Pro signal — a professionally managed, low-risk Gold (XAUUSD) strategy built on smart algorithmic execution, strict risk control, and consistent performance.

This signal is powered by the same logic used in our Expert Advisor GTC Gold Scalper Pro, combining:

  • AI-enhanced pattern recognition

  • Institutional supply & demand modeling

  • Micro-trend continuation

  • Liquidity sweep detection

  • Volatility & spread filters

  • Strict risk protection

The goal is steady month-to-month growth while maintaining low drawdown.

Strategy Overview

The signal trades only XAUUSD for maximum stability and predictability.
All entries must pass several layers of confirmation:

✔ Trend direction (EMA-based & structure-based)
✔ Supply/Demand zone validation
✔ Volatility & spread check
✔ Session timing (London/NY sessions preferred)
✔ Institutional liquidity patterns

No martingale
No grid
No high-risk doubling
No dangerous averaging

This is a pure, clean, safe scalping strategy.

Risk Management

Risk control is the foundation of this signal.
We use:

  • Fixed low-risk entries

  • Smart trailing stop

  • Break-even protection

  • Equity guard

  • Maximum daily loss limit

  • Low drawdown structure

The strategy avoids unnecessary trades and focuses on quality over quantity.

Signal Settings (For Subscribers)

For best performance:

  • Use a Raw/ECN account

  • Set copy mode to 1:1 risk or percentage of balance

  • Minimum recommended balance: $50–$100

  • VPS strongly recommended

    What This Signal Does NOT Use

    To ensure long-term safety, the signal does NOT use:

    ❌ Martingale
    ❌ Grid
    ❌ Arbitrage
    ❌ High-spread trading
    ❌ News trading
    ❌ Risky lot multipliers

    This is a professional, risk-controlled system.

    Performance Approach

    Our philosophy:

    🔹 Consistency > Aggression
    🔹 Low drawdown > High gambling returns
    🔹 Smart entries > Frequent entries

    The signal will trade only when conditions are ideal.

    Support

    Subscribers receive:

    • Full setup assistance

    • VPS guidance

    • Risk-setting recommendations

    We aim for transparency, trust, and long-term growth.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 13:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 10:49
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 10:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 10:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Global Trading Circle
30USD al mese
5%
0
0
USD
94
USD
1
50%
8
75%
29%
1.37
0.61
USD
12%
1:400
Copia

