SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / TBZ
Tarek Zyad Almasri

TBZ

Tarek Zyad Almasri
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 43%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
58
Profit Trade:
35 (60.34%)
Loss Trade:
23 (39.66%)
Best Trade:
166.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
484.33 USD (124 824 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-397.68 USD (48 833 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (15.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
171.29 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
42.53%
Massimo carico di deposito:
81.99%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
47
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
0.35
Long Trade:
25 (43.10%)
Short Trade:
33 (56.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
1.49 USD
Profitto medio:
13.84 USD
Perdita media:
-17.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-58.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-89.10 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
43.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
250.50 USD (46.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.62% (250.34 USD)
Per equità:
12.55% (25.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 42
XAUUSD 16
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 -17
XAUUSD 104
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 72K
XAUUSD 4.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +166.77 USD
Worst Trade: -56 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -58.68 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.88 × 17
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.23 × 13
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.36 × 3455
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
91 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati


_Manual trading

_Trade indices and gold

_Use stop-loss





Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 10:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 10:23
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.25 15:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.21 07:51
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.21 07:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 23:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.20 17:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.20 16:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 15:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.19 15:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.19 14:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.19 14:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.19 07:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 07:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 07:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.19 07:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 07:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TBZ
30USD al mese
43%
0
0
USD
286
USD
2
0%
58
60%
43%
1.21
1.49
USD
47%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.