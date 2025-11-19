- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
58
Profit Trade:
35 (60.34%)
Loss Trade:
23 (39.66%)
Best Trade:
166.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-55.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
484.33 USD (124 824 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-397.68 USD (48 833 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (15.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
171.29 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
42.53%
Massimo carico di deposito:
81.99%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
47
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
0.35
Long Trade:
25 (43.10%)
Short Trade:
33 (56.90%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
1.49 USD
Profitto medio:
13.84 USD
Perdita media:
-17.29 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-58.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-89.10 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
43.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
250.50 USD (46.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
46.62% (250.34 USD)
Per equità:
12.55% (25.10 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|42
|XAUUSD
|16
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US30
|-17
|XAUUSD
|104
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US30
|72K
|XAUUSD
|4.2K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +166.77 USD
Worst Trade: -56 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -58.68 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.88 × 17
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.23 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.36 × 3455
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
_Manual trading
_Trade indices and gold
_Use stop-loss
Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.
