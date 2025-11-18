- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
21
Profit Trade:
13 (61.90%)
Loss Trade:
8 (38.10%)
Best Trade:
47.36 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.62 USD
Profitto lordo:
158.66 USD (17 314 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-20.71 USD (1 426 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (109.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
109.66 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.41
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.19%
Ultimo trade:
37 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
46
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
14.74
Long Trade:
7 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
14 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
7.66
Profitto previsto:
6.57 USD
Profitto medio:
12.20 USD
Perdita media:
-2.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-8.62 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8.62 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
45.98%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.36 USD
Massimale:
9.36 USD (3.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.12% (9.36 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF-STD
|4
|XAUUSD-STD
|3
|EURCHF-STD
|3
|GBPNZD-STD
|2
|EURCAD-STD
|2
|EURGBP-STD
|2
|EURNZD-STD
|2
|GBPCAD-STD
|1
|EURUSD-STD
|1
|EURAUD-STD
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPCHF-STD
|-15
|XAUUSD-STD
|133
|EURCHF-STD
|0
|GBPNZD-STD
|9
|EURCAD-STD
|8
|EURGBP-STD
|-1
|EURNZD-STD
|3
|GBPCAD-STD
|4
|EURUSD-STD
|-5
|EURAUD-STD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPCHF-STD
|-1.2K
|XAUUSD-STD
|13K
|EURCHF-STD
|13
|GBPNZD-STD
|1.5K
|EURCAD-STD
|1.1K
|EURGBP-STD
|-112
|EURNZD-STD
|614
|GBPCAD-STD
|543
|EURUSD-STD
|-153
|EURAUD-STD
|204
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +47.36 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +109.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.62 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VTMarkets-Live 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
This signal uses a combination of technical and fundamental analysis with a swing trading focus on XAUUSD (gold) and major currency pairs.
1. Time frame and main direction
Identifying market trends and structures in D1 and H4 (rising or falling highs/lows, accumulation/distribution zones).
Confirmation of the operational direction with short and medium term moving averages, which act as dynamic support/resistance.
2. Key levels and entry zones
Plotting relevant support and resistance levels, liquidity zones, and areas where the price has reacted strongly previously.
Use of BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL STOP orders in these zones, always seeking to trade in favor of the dominant structure or deep corrections with a high probability of rebound.
3. Technical confirmations
RSI context to detect extensions (moderate oversold/overbought) without relying exclusively on the indicator.
Observation of volume and candlestick patterns (rejections, long wicks, impulse candles) to confirm the entry.
In smaller frames (M15–H1) a clear trigger (break, pullback or rejection) is sought before activating the level.
4. Fundamental Analysis
The macroeconomic factors that most affect gold and currency pairs are taken into account: Federal Reserve decisions, inflation data, employment, PMI, interest rates and market sentiment regarding the US dollar and global risk.
Signals against a very strong fundamental context are not sent without a clear technical structure to justify it.
5. Risk management and objectives
Each operation is designed with a positive risk/reward ratio, using Stop Loss defined in logical zones (below/above important support and resistance levels).
We work with a high probability TP1 (more conservative) and, when the context allows, TP2/TP3 at extension levels, allowing partial closure and protection of the operation.
The signals prioritize quality over quantity: they look for scenarios with a statistically favorable probability, not random entries.
The objective of the signal is to offer clear, justified and consistent trades within the technical and fundamental context, while always maintaining disciplined risk management.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
46%
0
0
USD
USD
438
USD
USD
1
100%
21
61%
100%
7.66
6.57
USD
USD
3%
1:500