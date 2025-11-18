SegnaliSezioni
Vijay Sundaravadivel

Gold Finder

Vijay Sundaravadivel
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
Exness-MT5Real6
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
7
Profit Trade:
7 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
5.77 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
15.77 USD (7 890 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (15.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
15.77 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.12
Attività di trading:
3.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.01%
Ultimo trade:
2 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 secondi
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
7 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
2.25 USD
Profitto medio:
2.25 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.46% (1.49 USD)

📌 Signal Description

Welcome to my trading signal!
This strategy is designed for steady and consistent growth while maintaining controlled risk.

🔹 Minimum Deposit

To follow this signal effectively, subscribers should have a minimum balance of $300.
This ensures proper trade execution and risk alignment.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • Focus on low-risk, short-term intraday trades

  • Uses a combination of technical analysis, trend confirmation, and risk-controlled entries

  • Avoids high-risk behavior such as grid, martingale, or uncontrolled averaging

  • Trades are executed with strict money management rules

🔹 Performance Expectations

The system aims for $5 to $15 average daily profit, depending on market volatility and opportunities.
Please note: Results vary with market conditions. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed lot sizes based on account balance

  • Stop loss on all trades

  • No aggressive or high-drawdown tactics

  • Designed to protect capital first, profit second

🔹 Why Follow This Signal?

✔ Stable and disciplined trading
✔ Low drawdown approach
✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts
✔ Transparent trading history and real-time execution


