📌 Signal Description

Welcome to my trading signal!

This strategy is designed for steady and consistent growth while maintaining controlled risk.

🔹 Minimum Deposit

To follow this signal effectively, subscribers should have a minimum balance of $300.

This ensures proper trade execution and risk alignment.

🔹 Strategy Overview

Focus on low-risk, short-term intraday trades

Uses a combination of technical analysis, trend confirmation , and risk-controlled entries

Avoids high-risk behavior such as grid, martingale, or uncontrolled averaging

Trades are executed with strict money management rules

🔹 Performance Expectations

The system aims for $5 to $15 average daily profit, depending on market volatility and opportunities.

Please note: Results vary with market conditions. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

🔹 Risk Management

Fixed lot sizes based on account balance

Stop loss on all trades

No aggressive or high-drawdown tactics

Designed to protect capital first, profit second

🔹 Why Follow This Signal?

✔ Stable and disciplined trading

✔ Low drawdown approach

✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts

✔ Transparent trading history and real-time execution