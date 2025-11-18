- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSDm
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSDm
|7.9K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real6" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
📌 Signal Description
Welcome to my trading signal!
This strategy is designed for steady and consistent growth while maintaining controlled risk.
🔹 Minimum Deposit
To follow this signal effectively, subscribers should have a minimum balance of $300.
This ensures proper trade execution and risk alignment.
🔹 Strategy Overview
-
Focus on low-risk, short-term intraday trades
-
Uses a combination of technical analysis, trend confirmation, and risk-controlled entries
-
Avoids high-risk behavior such as grid, martingale, or uncontrolled averaging
-
Trades are executed with strict money management rules
🔹 Performance Expectations
The system aims for $5 to $15 average daily profit, depending on market volatility and opportunities.
Please note: Results vary with market conditions. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Fixed lot sizes based on account balance
-
Stop loss on all trades
-
No aggressive or high-drawdown tactics
-
Designed to protect capital first, profit second
🔹 Why Follow This Signal?
✔ Stable and disciplined trading
✔ Low drawdown approach
✔ Suitable for small and medium accounts
✔ Transparent trading history and real-time execution
