- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
Nessun dato
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Follow the trend, manage 7 trades, let profits chase the market
Product Online Link：https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/151372?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
In the ever-changing trading market, most investors face a dilemma between "missing the trend" and "overholding positions"—either missing fleeting breakout opportunities or losing profits due to uncontrolled single-trade risks. This gold one-minute breakout EA, with its core logic of "following the trend without guessing it," combined with a robust risk control of "a maximum of 7 trades," equips your trading with "precise navigation + safety airbag.".
It does not rely on subjective predictions but focuses solely on the most authentic market dynamics: within a 1-minute cycle, it automatically captures signals of price breaking key thresholds and simultaneously places orders to enter the market in line with the trend direction. Whether during the peak volatility of European and American sessions or the accumulation phase of Asian sessions, the EA can lock in opportunities with millisecond-level responsiveness, avoiding the fatigue and errors of manual monitoring while ensuring no missed breakthrough windows that determine direction in a single second.
More importantly, it embeds risk control into the very foundation of trading. Unlike other EAs that engage in "gambler-like" behavior with uncontrolled position expansion, this EA strictly enforces a rule of opening a maximum of 7 trades per single loss. When market conditions reverse, the EA executes its strategy with a preset limit of 7 trades—effectively mitigating risks by spreading costs through rational positioning while fundamentally eliminating the danger of "infinite position expansion leading to liquidation." This ensures every loss remains within your controlled scope.
No need for complex parameter tuning or years of trading experience—just enable the EA, and it will handle the entire process of "identifying breakouts, following trends, and managing positions." Whether you're a full-time trader looking to enhance short-term trading efficiency or a busy professional who wants to capitalize on trends without constantly monitoring the market, this gold one-minute breakout EA can help you profit clearly from favorable trends while ensuring peace of mind through effective risk control.
Now it's time to start, transforming trading anxiety from "guessing directions" into the calmness of "following trends" — where the trend is, profit follows, with risks always locked within 7 orders.
You can start with just $0.01 for $1,000
Non ci sono recensioni